Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 9,500 kg national emblem installed at the top of the new Parliament building on July 11, a move which upset many political leaders including Asaduddin Owaisi. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief reiterated that the unveiling was nothing but a violation of constitutional norms. During the interview, Owaisi cited the constitution which states that the Lok Sabha Speaker is supreme in the parliament and not the Prime Minister.

#EXCLUSIVE | AIMIM Chief @asadowaisi speaks to Republic, contends 'PM Modi unveiling National Emblem on new Parliament building is a violation.'



Watch here-https://t.co/GHt1M9X29M… pic.twitter.com/9Txkn3B3Sr — Republic (@republic) July 12, 2022

"In Parliament, it is the Lok Sabha speaker which is supreme, not the Prime Minister of our country. So it is very unfortunate that the Prime Minister of our country has violated the constitutional norms; he has violated the theory of separation of power," Owaisi said. He further clarified that his objection is over the fact that unveiling of the emblem and laying of the foundational stone was done by PM Modi instead of Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Calling the emblem's unveiling "unfortunate", Owaisi went on to say that it would have been "very appropriate" if PM Modi had taken a "back seat" instead of Birla, who was seen in the background the whole time.

Owaisi questions why the unveiling did not involve Buddhists

This morning, I had the honour of unveiling the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/T49dOLRRg1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2022

While listing the grounds of 'violations committed by the PM', Owaisi pointed out that the emblem has been adopted from Ashoka's pillar in Sarnath, the same location where Gautam Buddha delivered his first sermon. "If it (the emblem) was found at a place where Gautam Buddha gave his first sermon, why didn't the Prime Minister allow at least a religious scholar from the Buddhist community?" Owaisi questioned.

"Ideally, all the scholars should have been present over there. But unfortunately, that was not done by the honorable Prime Minister," he added. When asked about the absence of Members of Parliament during the event, Owaisi reiterated that he only has a problem with PM Modi sidelining the Lok Sabha speaker and 'waving to a crowd'.

He also responded to BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's statements who said that Owaisi was "afraid" of the new emblem's unveiling. Miffed over the remarks, Owaisi questioned if Naqvi knew how many animals are there on the emblem and what each of them symbolise. Stating that he does not need to learn from someone who is not even an MP, Owaisi accused him of scoring "brownie points" and trying to make himself relevant through such statements.

Image: Republic World, PTI