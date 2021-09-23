Doubling down on the 'Chachajaan' jibe against him, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, termed himself as a father and brother to the oppressed. Owaisi, while addressing a rally in Sambhal, said that if supporting the weak made him their 'abba', he was their 'abba' as well. Owaisi's residence in Delhi was attacked by Hindu Sena members. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

I am their 'abba' as well: Owaisi

People are calling me 'Chacha Jaan'. I'm father to those who are poor, weak& facing oppression in Uttar Pradesh. I'm brother to those who are sufferers & oppressed women. If supporting weak makes me 'abba', then I'm their 'abba' as well: AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi in Sambhal(22.09) pic.twitter.com/tihnkFALyv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2021

Tikait terms Owaisi 'BJP's Chachajaan'

Last Wednesday, Rakesh Tikait termed Asaduddin Owaisi as 'BJP's Chachajaan'. Claiming that Owaisi was 'scheming' against the farmers, Tikait alleged that Owaisi will not be acted upon by the govt irrespective of what he says. Previously, UP CM Yogi Adityanath alleged that 'those who called Abba-jaan used to benefit one community' - referring to Akhilesh Yadav's alleged preference towards Muslims.

"BJP's Chachajaan has come to UP. BJP's Chachajaan is Owaisi. Whatever he says, no case will be filed against him. He will destroy farmers and during the elections, he will scheme something," said Tikait to ANI. AIMIM has joined the 9-party 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' and will contest on 100 seats in UP polls.

Retorting to Tikait, AIMIM leaders Asim Waqar and Shaukat Ali reminded Tikait's previous links to BJP. Reminding Tikait that he had campaigned for BJP candidates in both 2017 and 2019, AIMIM claimed that he was betraying Muslims and farmers. Tikait was instrumental in helping Balyan win Muzaffarnagar in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, defeating RLD's Ajit Singh - a decision which Tikait has regretted since then.

"Rakesh Tikait, I know how secular you are. Both in 2017 and 2019, you worked for the BJP and made it win. Today also I believe, sitting on Muslims' shoulders, you want to launch your political career. I ask you, while you are raising 'Allah hu Akbar' slogans today, where were you hiding during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots? At that time, your people were killing Muslims with 'Har Har' and 'Jai Shri' slogans. In 2022 elections, it will be made clear that Tikait is playing with BJP's bat and ball," said Asim Waqar.

On the other hand, BJP mildly censured Rakesh Tikait's statement calling it 'despondent'. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "AIMIM is also one of BJP's opponents in UP polls. This farmer protest has become election protest now. Rakesh Tikait's remarks are despondent". Congress agreed with Tikait's statement with PL Punia saying, "Owaisi is BJP's B-Team. Rakesh Tikait is right".