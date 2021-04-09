Asaduddin Owaisi FULL interview: CM Mamata Did Nothing For Minorities; Brought BJP To WB

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections phase-4, AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi spoke in an exclusive interview with Republic Bangla's Swarnali Sarkar. When asked to speak comment on why his party candidates are not being able to campaign in many parts of West Bengal, Asaduddin Owaisi said that this is very “strange” because at some points they are denied permission and in others they are given excuses citing security issues.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to Republic Bangla

Stating that his party candidates have been denied permission to campaign in West Bengal on numerous occasions, the AIMIM chief said that all of this is part of elections and his party is ready to contest Bengal polls despite all odds. Responding to the question on whether TMC government is denying permission to AIMIM’s candidates purposefully or not, Owaisi said that the responsibility of giving or denying permission is ideally of the Election Commission.

Owaisi, whose party will contest 7 seats in the last three phases of polls, said, “After we were denied permission to campaign in the state a few times, we have raised this issue with the Election Commission (EC).”

Alleging that the TMC government has denied permission to his party candidates even before the imposition of the election code of conduct by EC, Owaisi said, “TMC has given a lot of trouble to our party workers and even put them in jails for 10-15 days by registering fakes cases against them.” AIMIM candidate Danish from Bengal’s Asansol was also assaulted by the TMC 5 days ago, he added.

Owaisi: 'Mamata has done nothing for minority community'

Hitting out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its violent and rowdy behavior, the AIMIM chief said that this brazenness of the TMC in the coming days will lead to its downfall. Pointing towards CM Mamata Banerjee’s claim that she had been protecting the Muslim community in the state since many years, he said she is the same Mamata Banerjee who on April 30, 2002, during the debate over Gujarat riots in the Lok Sabha, had strongly supported current Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee.

He said, “She is the same Mamata Banerjee who became a minister in BJP-NDA. She has only brought the Saffron party in Bengal.”

Alleging that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in 2016 had formed a hidden alliance with the BJP, Owaisi said that when the CAA debate was being taken up in the Lok Sabha, 6 of her MPs had run away. Mamata Banerjee’s MP did not even support me when I asked for division in Triple Talaq Bill, he added.

Owaisi also referred to the recent 'Gotra controversy' and said, "Therefore, now I want to ask that why are you asking minorities to collectively vote when you are Hindu Brahmin and you should appeal to Hindu Brahmins. The Bengal Chief Minister thinks that minority is the captive vote but this is not the case."

Speaking about Trinamool Congress‘ election manifesto, he said that the ruling party did not even mention the Muslim community, nor did it say what it did for the welfare of the Muslims. He said, “CM Mamata‘s record shows that she only does drama.”

Owaisi said that the TMC supremo should know that 80 per cent Muslims belonging to rural West Bengal earn only Rs 5,000 per month, 38 per cent earn only Rs 2,500 per month and around 16 per cent Muslim children aged between 6-9 years don’t go to schools. He said that there is only 6 per of Muslim representation in government employment and tap water reaches only 15 per cent Muslim households, and only 14 per cent of Muslims have access to proper drainage system. "I want to ask her what has she done for the Muslim minority so far. She is just trying to develop fear among them to gain their votes," he added.

Asked on the people's aspirations of having schools, employment, hospitals and such, the AIMIM chief said that areas like Malda or Murshidabad have no beds or medical facilities. He further said that all claims of Banerjee of development are completely false. Owaisi added, "TMC government considers Muslim community in the state as 'cash cows' and they have looted all their 'milk' and made 'mishti Doi' from them".

Asaduddin Owaisi: 'CM Mamata's approach is feudalistic'

Stating that Mamata Banerjee should understand that people can give votes to any party contesting elections, Owaisi said, "She is no master to dictate to them." Calling her approach ‘feudalistic’, he said that she puts allegations on everyone who tries to oppose her.

When asked to comment on the development that has taken place in the state so far under the rule of Congress, Owaisi said that there has been no development. He said, “Malda, Murshidabad and a few other Muslim areas of the state have witnessed zero development.” Stating that the reports from the TMC government itself reveal that social economic conditions in these areas are worse, he said that 30 per cent Muslim women roll tobacco for employment and in 20 per cent Muslim families, one member has to migrate for employment.

Speaking about ISF's alliance with the Left and Congress, Owaisi said “In my opinion the voters of Left and Congress have now shifted to BJP. Despite ruling Bengal for 30 years, I want to ask them that what did they do for minorities?”

Reacting to CM Mamata's allegations that Owaisi, whenever given a chance, openly communalises, the AIMIM leader said that the Chief Minister has now become a victim of panic and frustration. He said, "When she reads Chandi path, it is right? If I will say anything wrong EC will take note of that and issue me a warning. What she is saying is completely against the code of conduct of elections. I challenge her to appeal to Hindu Brahmins to vote for her. She should ask her community people to vote for her."

He said, "If somebody gave BJP strength in Bengal, then it was Mamata Banerjee herself. PM Modi and Mamata are brother and sister and there is no difference between them. He says Didi... Didi and she says Modi Modi. Both are same."

When asked to share his opinion over the culture of considering minority community as vote-bank, Owaisi said that he thinks that there is no vote-bank in minorities. He said that India never had a minority vote back. Reacting to allegation that Owaisi’s party is B team of BJP, the AIMIM chief sarcastically replied now there has been an improvement and now his party has become BJP’s “A team”. "We are not at all bothered by this allegation. In fact CM Mamata is original RSS team. We are not bothered. We have now entered Bengal and will keep on fighting every election," he added.

When asked if he can sense insecurity of TMC for Nandigram, Owaisi said,"I can see insecurity in both PM Modi and TMC. However, we have to wait for 2 May as it is public who will decide." The Congress party is weakened in the whole country, even in Bengal’s Murshidabad, he added.

