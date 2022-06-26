After BJP's major win in both Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh and Rampur seats in the Lok Sabha Bypolls, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on June 26 expressed discontent over the saffron party's victory. He further slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) for not being capable enough to defeat the BJP, calling the party chief Akhilesh Yadav 'egoistic'.

It is pertinent to mention that the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat is considered the bastion of the Opposition Samajwadi Party in the state. The UP bypolls were held due to the resignations of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats respectively.

Speaking to ANI, the AIMIM chief said, "I would appeal to the Muslims in the heartland to not waste your votes. BJP takes advantage of it and then BJP wins. SP has no power to fight with the BJP. In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's 40 MLAs ran away. So who's responsible for it? So the Muslims need to understand the importance of their vote. They should vote for the individual Muslim party. I have a problem with BJP winning.''

"Akhilesh Yadav is too egoistic. The result of the election proved that SP doesn't have the capacity and courage to defeat BJP," Owaisi added.

Earlier in the day, Owaisi took to Twitter and stated, "The results of Rampur and Azamgarh elections clearly show that the SP has neither the ability nor the ability to defeat the BJP. Instead of wasting their valuable votes on such useless parties, Muslims should now should create their own independent political identity and decide their fate themselves."

रामपुर और आज़मगढ़ चुनाव के नतीजे से साफ़ ज़ाहिर होता है कि सपा में भाजपा को हराने की न तो क़ाबिलियत है और ना क़ुव्वत। मुसलमानों को चाहिए कि वो अब अपना क़ीमती वोट ऐसी निकम्मी पार्टियों पर ज़ाया करने के बजाये अपनी खुद की आज़ाद सियासी पहचान बनाए और अपने मुक़द्दर के फ़ैसले ख़ुद करे। — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 26, 2022

Rampur Lok Sabha bypoll results

Bharatiya Janata Party's Ghanshyam Lodhi won the Rampur seat with a margin of over 40,000 votes. "The victory in the by-election in Rampur Lok Sabha seat is a seal of public's faith in the double engine BJP government on public welfare policies under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi," CM Yogi tweeted.

BJP Wins Azamgarh Bypolls

In the Azamgarh bypolls, BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav aka 'Nirahua' defeated Samajwadi Party's candidate Dharmendra Yadav. Azamgarh witnessed a triangular contest with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) forming the third corner. The Bhojpuri actor secured more than 3.10 lakh votes while the SP candidate has over three lakh votes as well. Speaking to Republic TV, Nirahua said, "This is the win of initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I was sad that while the people of the country and state were with PM Modi and Yogi Ji, Azamgarh was stuck behind," Nirahua said.

Image: ANI, PTI