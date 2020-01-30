The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Asaduddin Owaisi Ignites Godse Debate, Says 'today's BJP Celebrates Godse As A Patriot'

Politics

Taking to the microblogging site, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that leaders from the BJP idealises Nathuram Godse and also celebrates his patriotism.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:

Slamming the BJP-led Centre, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday weighs in his views on the ongoing Godse debate. Taking to the microblogging site, Owaisi said that leaders from the BJP idealises Nathuram Godse and also celebrates his patriotism. Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, Owaisi said that many disliked Gandhi but only Hindutva soldiers killed him. He also mentioned that Veer Savarkar who was once indicted is now recommended for the Bharat Ratna awards. 

READ | 'Try And Shoot Me': Owaisi Challenges MoS Anurag Thakur Over His 'goli Maaro' Shocker

Praising Gandhi's effort, Owaisi said that Gandhi had always looked after Muslims' safety. Further, he called Veer Savarkar and Nathuram Godse as 'insecure cowards'. The remarks of Owaisi comes on the day when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948, at the age of 78. Godse was found guilty and was executed in 1949. 

READ | '100% We'll Win': Rahul Gandhi Compares PM Modi To Godse On Mahatma's Death Anniversary

READ | 'Where Are They?': After Schools, BJP Stings Delhi CM Kejriwal's '1000' Mohalla Clinics

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 'Save the Constitution' March in Wayanad's Kalpetta district. Drawing parallels to Godse and PM Modi, he said, "An ignorant man, an uninformed man, is trying to challenge this idea. He is so full of hatred and anger, that he cannot understand what India's strength is. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology. There is no difference, except Narendra Modi does not have the guts to say that he does not believe in Nathuram Godse."

He further slammed PM Modi and said, "He loved no one, he cared for nobody, he believed in nobody. That is the same with our Prime Minister. He only loves himself. He only believes in himself. He is not interested in listening to the billions of voices in the country. The same way we fought the ideology of Nathuram Godse, we will fight the ideology of this man. And, I tell you that 100 per cent, we are going to win." 

READ | 'BJP Doesn't Need Approval From KCR Or Owaisi': Kishan Reddy Hits Out At T'gana Govt

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
TIBET DOUBTS CHINA OVER DALAI LAMA
'TWO MOST HUMBLE BUSINESS MEN'
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
ROHIT AFTER WINNING SERIES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA