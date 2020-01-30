Asaduddin Owaisi Ignites Godse Debate, Says 'today's BJP Celebrates Godse As A Patriot'

Slamming the BJP-led Centre, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday weighs in his views on the ongoing Godse debate. Taking to the microblogging site, Owaisi said that leaders from the BJP idealises Nathuram Godse and also celebrates his patriotism. Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, Owaisi said that many disliked Gandhi but only Hindutva soldiers killed him. He also mentioned that Veer Savarkar who was once indicted is now recommended for the Bharat Ratna awards.

THREAD: On the day #Gandhiji was killed, we must remember his life’s lessons but not forget the ideology that took him away from the Independent India that he’d fought for



Remember,many disagreed with Gandhi throughout his life. Only Hindutva’s foot soldiers killed him for it — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 30, 2020

We mustn’t forget that the conspiracy to kill Gandhi was made because of the terrorists’ hatred for Muslims & in their view Gandhi was a little too pro-Muslim



The message to Indian Muslims was: your allies, even if they’re Gandhiji, will have to risk their lives to support you — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 30, 2020

Praising Gandhi's effort, Owaisi said that Gandhi had always looked after Muslims' safety. Further, he called Veer Savarkar and Nathuram Godse as 'insecure cowards'. The remarks of Owaisi comes on the day when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948, at the age of 78. Godse was found guilty and was executed in 1949.

Gandhi had, after all, fasted for safety of Muslims & their places of worship in Delhi. His fast had resulted in Sikhs & Hindus taking a pledge for Muslims’ safety



Mentored by “Veer” Savarkar, terrorists wanted to blame Muslims for it. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 30, 2020

Godse had undergone circumcision & bought a burqa. So that the blame of the murder would fall on Muslims. Thankfully, that didn’t happen.



But this shows cowardice is at the heart of Hindutva. It’s driven by insecurities & feels threatened by an old, frail main — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 30, 2020

The Jeevan Lal Kapur Commission indicted Savarkar - who is apparently deserving of Bharat Ratna now - of Gandhi’s murder



Savarkar has been rehabilitated as a freedom fighter today. But we know the truth, we won’t forget it — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 30, 2020

Today Godse is celebrated as a patriot by @BJP4India MPs. They refuse to denounce Godse & ask us to “understand” his motives



They’re apologists for a terrorist & we will never allow them to normalise this evil act as patriotrism — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 30, 2020

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 'Save the Constitution' March in Wayanad's Kalpetta district. Drawing parallels to Godse and PM Modi, he said, "An ignorant man, an uninformed man, is trying to challenge this idea. He is so full of hatred and anger, that he cannot understand what India's strength is. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology. There is no difference, except Narendra Modi does not have the guts to say that he does not believe in Nathuram Godse."

He further slammed PM Modi and said, "He loved no one, he cared for nobody, he believed in nobody. That is the same with our Prime Minister. He only loves himself. He only believes in himself. He is not interested in listening to the billions of voices in the country. The same way we fought the ideology of Nathuram Godse, we will fight the ideology of this man. And, I tell you that 100 per cent, we are going to win."

