All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the ongoing situation between India and China. The Indian Army on Monday had informed that the 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China on Sunday failed to yield any results due to the latter's reluctance. Following this, Owaisi in a series of tweets targeted the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Owaisi claimed that the Indian Army's statement clearly indicates that Chinese PLA forces continue to remain on Indian territory. The AIMIM chief said that a new status quo has been created on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Owaisi also stated that the situation denies Indian Army troops access to the areas they traditionally patrolled. He further claimed that the Parliament has not been briefed in detail about the situation.

This loss of control over our territory to China has been on for 20 months, but Parliament has not been briefed in detail nor have questions been taken in an open press conference. Why is Modi silent? Or does he still say that no one has encroached our territory? 2/ — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 11, 2021

In addition, the AIMIM chief has demanded that the citizens should know the truth regarding the matter. He said that the Centre should ensure that an all-party Parliamentary delegation is taken to Ladakh to "independently study" the situation. He hit out at the PM Modi-led government and accused it of spinning 'half truths' while having no plans to counter the Chinese aggression.

Citizens need to know the full truth. An all party parliamentary delegation must be taken to Ladakh to independently study the situation. There must be a full debate in Parliament. Modi’s strategy is to spin half truths. There’s no real plan to deal with Chinese aggression 3/ — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 11, 2021

We need to know if govt even has a strategy when Chinese ‘visit’ Uttarakhand or Arunachal again. Is it going to be more of the same?

Bottom line is that the current situation is unacceptable, and the blame solely lies on Modi govt. Our soldiers and our country deserve better 4/ — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 11, 2021

Owaisi condoles Indian Army martyrs; hits out at Modi govt for 'weak foreign policy'

Asaduddin Owaisi also extended his condolences to families of soldiers who were martyred on Monday. He attacked the Centre and blamed it for making false claims about intelligence in Jammu and Kashmir. Hitting out at Pakistan, Owaisi questioned the ceasefire that was supposed to be in place. In his concluding remarks, Owaisi added that PM Modi's weak foreign policy is causing "unabated domestic chaos."

Modi’s weak foreign policy is causing unabated domestic chaos



If we fail to stop this spate of killings in J&K, my fear is that it’ll spread across India. I hope my fears don’t come true. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 11, 2021

LAC standoff continues as China refuses to budge

The Indian Army in a statement revealed the details of the 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China that took place on Sunday. It stated that the discussions between the two sides focused on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC.

Calling out the "unilateral attempts" by the People's Liberation Army to alter the status quo, it recalled that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had agreed in their recent meeting in Dushanbe to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest.

"The Indian side pointed out that the situation along the LAC had been caused by unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements". It added, "During the meeting, the Indian side therefore made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas."

The Indian Army statement informed that both sides have agreed to maintain communications and stability on the ground. The Indian Army expressed hope that the Chinese side will work towards the early resolution of the remaining issues in the interest of bilateral relations between the two countries. So far, the armies of India and China have disengaged from two places, including north and south of Pangong Tso.