India-China standoff | Asaduddin Owaisi Lashes Out At Centre, Claims 'new Status Quo' Created At LAC

The Indian Army on Monday had informed that the 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China on Sunday failed to yield any results

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the ongoing situation between India and China. The Indian Army on Monday had informed that the 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China on Sunday failed to yield any results due to the latter's reluctance. Following this, Owaisi in a series of tweets targeted the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Owaisi claimed that the Indian Army's statement clearly indicates that Chinese PLA forces continue to remain on Indian territory. The AIMIM chief said that a new status quo has been created on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Owaisi also stated that the situation denies Indian Army troops access to the areas they traditionally patrolled. He further claimed that the Parliament has not been briefed in detail about the situation. 

In addition, the AIMIM chief has demanded that the citizens should know the truth regarding the matter. He said that the Centre should ensure that an all-party Parliamentary delegation is taken to Ladakh to "independently study" the situation. He hit out at the PM Modi-led government and accused it of spinning 'half truths' while having no plans to counter the Chinese aggression. 

Owaisi condoles Indian Army martyrs; hits out at Modi govt for 'weak foreign policy' 

Asaduddin Owaisi also extended his condolences to families of soldiers who were martyred on Monday. He attacked the Centre and blamed it for making false claims about intelligence in Jammu and Kashmir. Hitting out at Pakistan, Owaisi questioned the ceasefire that was supposed to be in place. In his concluding remarks, Owaisi added that PM Modi's weak foreign policy is causing "unabated domestic chaos." 

LAC standoff continues as China refuses to budge 

The Indian Army in a statement revealed the details of the 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China that took place on Sunday. It stated that the discussions between the two sides focused on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC.

Calling out the "unilateral attempts" by the People's Liberation Army to alter the status quo, it recalled that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had agreed in their recent meeting in Dushanbe to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest. 

"The Indian side pointed out that the situation along the LAC had been caused by unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements".

It added, "During the meeting, the Indian side therefore made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas."  

The Indian Army statement informed that both sides have agreed to maintain communications and stability on the ground. The Indian Army expressed hope that the Chinese side will work towards the early resolution of the remaining issues in the interest of bilateral relations between the two countries. So far, the armies of India and China have disengaged from two places, including north and south of Pangong Tso. 

