Asaduddin Owaisi Lists Out Key Issues To Be Touched Upon By AIMIM During Gujarat Election

After the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Gujarat, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi listed out issues that his party would address in the upcoming Gujarat polls. Notably, Gujarat will go to the polls in two phases. Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar revealed that polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1, and the election for the remaining 93 seats shall be held on December 5.

Owaisi lists out issues his party would address in the upcoming Gujarat elections

Inflation issues

Businesses affected due to the increase in inflation

Issues of Minorities

Minorities, Dalits, and tribals should have a voice and leadership

Speaking to reporters, Owaisi said, "Due to the misgovernance of BJP in Gujarat, many people lost their lives during COVID. There is inflation, and businesses have been affected. We're trying that minorities, Dalits & tribals should have a voice and leadership. We'll raise these issues for the Gujarat polls."

Due to misgovernance of BJP in Gujarat, many people lost lives during Covid. There is inflation, businesses have been affected. We're trying that minorities, Dalits & tribals should have a voice & leadership.We'll raise these issues for Gujarat polls: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/oN3WKhY2r8 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

On October 29, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi visited Gujarat and addressed a public gathering in the Mahedipura area of Vadgam. Republic TV has learnt that AIMIM has so far fielded candidates for give constituencies -- Danilimda (SC), Jamalpur-Khadia, Surat-East, Bapunagar, and Limbayat seats for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections.

Owaisi's party AIMIM has fielded its state chief Sabir Kabliwala, a former Congress MLA, from Jamalpur-Khadia in Ahmedabad, its Dalit face Kaushika Parmar from Danilimda (SC) seat, Wasim Qureshi from Surat-East, Shahnawazkhan Pathan from Bapunagar in Ahmedabad and Abdul Bashir Shaikh from Limbayat in Surat.

Gujarat Assembly Elections to be held in December

On November 3, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Gujarat. While addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that Gujarat will go to polls in two phases. Kumar revealed that the polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1 and the election for the remaining 93 seats shall be held on December 5. Notably, the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

This year, a total of 4.9 crore persons will decide the fate of 182 seats at 51,782 polling stations. This includes 4,61,494 first-time voters and 10,460 voters above the age of 100. Notably, 13 constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 27 for Scheduled Tribes.

For identification of voters at polling stations, the voter shall present his Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or any identification document approved by the Commission along with the Photo Voter Slip.

Image: PTI