Asaduddin Owaisi Meets 2022 Ally In UP; Says 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha Alternative To BJP'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday visited Uttar Pradesh to meet his alliance partner Om Prakash Rajbhar for 2022 Assembly polls in the state. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Owaisi asserted that the candidates of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a coalition of small parties including the AIMIM and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) will perform well in the elections.

'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha will fix problems in UP': Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi stated that there is no alternative against BJP in Uttar Pradesh and he believes that "the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha will fill the vacuum in the state." "BJP's misgovernance and law and order problems will be fixed by our Morcha," he said. When asked about his previous performance in the state and the poor vote share, Owaisi said, "I am confident that all our candidates will be successful and if we will be successful then our vote share will increase as well."

The AIMIM chief arrived in Varanasi on Tuesday morning. Owaisi and Rajbhar later visited Azamgarh via Jaunpur and met several party workers on their way.

'We will win in 2022': Om Prakash Rajbhar

"People were searching for an alternative for 2022. They saw the Samajwadi Party, the BSP and now the BJP. We made our alliance of 9 parties. The wish of the people is that we bring our Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha among the people. That is why we visited Jaunpur, Varanasi and Azamgarh. It is clear from all the love and support we are getting that we will form the government in 2022," Om Prakash Rajbhar said. Earlier, Owaisi had refused to answer whether his party will hold any talks with the Aam Aadmi Party who has announced that it will also contest the elections.

READ | Hema Malini slams Oppn on farm laws, says farmers following 'someone else's instructions'

READ | 'Covishield, Covaxin safe with negligible side-effects': NITI Aayog ahead of vaccine drive

Meanwhile, last week, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and Om Prakash Rajbhar agreed to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party general secretary Arun Rajbhar in a statement said their coalition will contest on all 403 seats in the state and the Bhim Army chief agreed to be part of it. In the 2022 assembly elections, we will form government in the state and give free education and power," Arun Rajbhar said, adding that "whosoever wants to stop the BJP, they are welcome in the Morcha".

READ | Farmers' unions refuse to engage with SC-constituted panel; anti-farm law stir to continue

READ | 'Power-protected criminals killed IndiGo airport manager in Patna', alleges Tejashwi Yadav