Asaduddin Owaisi On Aryan Khan Case: 'Will Fight For The Weak, Not For A Superstar's Son'

With the Mumbai cruise drug bust gripping Bollywood, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the high-profile arrest of SRK's son Aryan Khan in the case, saying that he will only speak for the 'voiceless and weak.' Addressing a rally in Ghaziabad's Masuri, Owaisi in an indirect statement said that 27% of undertrial prisoners in UP were Muslims, and he would rather use his voice for them, than for a 'superstar's son'.

Refraining from naming Shah Rukh Khan or Aryan, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "You are talking about a superstar's son. At least 27 per cent of undertrial prisoners in UP jails are Muslims. Who will speak for them? I will fight for those who are voiceless and weak, not for those whose fathers are powerful."

Mumbai Cruise drug bust case

On October 3, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a rave party on a cruise ship that was en route from Mumbai to Goa, following an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, hashish, MD, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people, including Aryan Khan (23), were detained. In follow-up raids after the big bust, the NCB recovered more drugs from the Cordelia cruise and detained several others who had landed from Goa. Over the course of the next few days, the NCB raided more people, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 20.

On October 8, Mumbai's Killa court denied bail to Aryan Khan citing that his plea was 'not maintainable' upholding his 14-day judicial custody. Sources have reported that Aryan Khan has promised NCB officials during counselling that he would work for the welfare of the poor and shun the wrong path. The 23-year-old who is currently in Arthur Road prison also promised to make NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede 'proud'.

He said, "I will do something that will make you proud of me," an agency official told PTI adding that Khan vowed to work towards the "social and financial upliftment of the poor and downtrodden". A special NDPS court has heard Aryan's bail plea on October 13. The order in the case will be pronounced on October 20.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: ANI, PTI