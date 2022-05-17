Asaduddin Owaisi Pans Silence Of 'secular Parties' On Gyanvapi Row; 'They Just Want Votes'

Taking on 'secular parties' for their silence on the Gyanvapi survey, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi opined that they simply cared about the votes of Muslims. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Owaisi specifically singled out SP, Congress and AAP for not speaking out against the perceived attempt to change the status of the Gyanvapi mosque. Maintaining that a lower court cannot go against the verdict of the Supreme Court, he dubbed Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar's order for the sealing of a spot inside the mosque as an attack on Muslims.

Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "All these secular parties are alive today because of the blessings of Muslims. Why is the Samajwadi Party silent? The Congress party which formulated this law [Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act] cannot open its mouth? AAP cannot open its mouth? This is because the mosque is mine. They just care about the votes of Muslims and not the mosques of Muslims and the Constitution. They have made a mockery of this country."

While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had accused BJP of trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims by raking up the Gyanvapi issue, he is yet to reveal his take on the survey and the sealing order. On the other hand, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had categorically stated that his party is against changing the status of any place of worship. In this context, he highlighted that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 was enacted to prevent any conflict.

The Gyanvapi Mosque survey

The present case pertains to a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am on May 16 to the satisfaction of all parties. Speculation that a 'Shivling' had been discovered gained traction after petitioner Sohan Lal Arya exclaimed after the survey, "Baba Mil Gaye!"

When the media asked about him the details, he gave a cryptic response, "Whom Nandi was waiting for". Amid denials from the other side, the Hindu side formally moved the Varanasi court seeking a direction for the sealing of the area in the mosque premises where a 'Shivling' was purportedly discovered. Allowing this application, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered the CRPF as well as police to guard the spot and not allow anyone to enter. The matter will now be heard on Tuesday when the survey report is likely to be submitted to the court.