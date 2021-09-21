Asaduddin Owaisi Pins Blame On 'BJP's Radicalisation' After His Delhi Bungalow Vandalised

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has blamed the BJP for radicalising the people after his Delhi bungalow was vandalised on Tuesday. Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi Bungalow on Tuesday was vandalised by the workers of the Hindu Sena. Talking to Republic, the Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta confirmed that it was the fringe outfit that did this, as they went to protest outside Asaduddin Owaisi's house. Gupta also confirmed the detention of 4 to 5 workers as a result.

Speaking to the media on the vandalism, Owaisi said, "The people have got radicalised and the responsibility of their radicalisation goes to the BJP. If this type of attack will take place on the house of an MP, then what kind of message we are giving to the country?"

The bungalow is likely Owaisi's official MP bungalow. The visuals of the vandalism show that the name-plaque outside the gate has been shattered and the pieces strewn across the cobbled path outside. This kind of damage is witnessed on both sides of the gate, while a wooden window cover has also been broken.

Asaduddin Owaisi & UP Elections 2022

In September, Asaduddin Owaisi kickstarted his poll campaign for the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a ‘vanchit-shoshit samaj’ conference in Ayodhya district, the Hyderabad MP had said that his party will fight polls with full strength and will bring Muslim political leadership in the northern state.

Later, Owaisi declared that his party will field Atiq Ahmad in the Uttar Pradesh election. Ahmad served as an MLA from the Allahabad West constituency 5 times in a row from 1989 to 2004 besides being elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2004 General Election on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Atiq Ahmad is currently facing a number of criminal cases pertaining to offences such as murder, abduction, extortion and fraud, and is currently lodged at the Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat. Owaisi defended Ahmad's entry citing that several BJP lawmakers also faced serious criminal charges.

For the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, AIMIM has joined the 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' which is being led by Om Prakash Rajbhar. It comprises 9 other parties including the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel, Rashtroday Party, Rashtriya Bhagidari Party, and Janta Kranti Party.

(Image: PTI)