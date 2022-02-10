All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to the Republic Media Network as Uttar Pradesh residents voted in the first phase of the Assembly elections on February 10. The AIMIM chief urged people to come out and cast their votes for the Assembly elections and expressed hope that people will support his party. Speaking on the recent incident where he was attacked, Owaisi reiterated that he does not want security.

"I have already said in the Parliament that I don't want security. I believe that if people of India are safe then politicians will be safe too. Instead of Z category security, I want them to consider me as an A category citizen of this country and that is what matters the most," he said

When asked if his party will bag votes in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and Bareilly, Owaisi is of the view that his party is trying and is up for a challenge. Therefore, he expressed hope that people vote for his party there. Without naming the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), Owaisi avered that "people of UP know who is spreading hatred".

"The people of Uttar Pradesh know who is spreading the venom. Denying rights to someone or not giving them what they deserve is also as good as spreading venom," he said.

Owaisi questions Centre on steps taken to 'stop growing radicalisation'

Addressing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegations that Owaisi is gaining sympathy by refusing security, the latter dismissed the claims. He has instead questioned Amit Shah and the Modi-led Central government on measures to "control the growing radicalisation".

"It was not a stunt. My car was fired upon. I want to ask what Amit Shah as a Home Minister and the Modi government are doing to stop the growing radicalisation. The Prime Minister talks about everything but never talks about radicalistion. If a girl wearing a Hijab is surrounded by boys, why doesn't the Prime Minister talk about it? In internal security, the issue of radicalisation should be addressed. De-radicalistion should happen," Owaisi said.

Owaisi attacked in Uttar Pradesh

According to the AIMIM chief, he was attacked and 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon his vehicle on Thursday. The incident took place near the Chhajarsi toll plaza and there were a total of 3-4 people involved, the AIMIM chief added. "Tyres of my vehicle (in pic) punctured, I left on another vehicle," Owaisi said in a tweet, sharing pictures of the vehicle fired upon.

According to the visuals, at least two bullet-sized holes in the doors of the car are visible along with the punctured tires. As per the accessed CCTV footage of the entire incident, the shooters who fired at the AIMIM chief's convoy are also clearly visible. One of the attackers in a red hoodie was seen running after Owaisi's convoy, while his accomplice in a white hoodie was seen firing his gun at the Chhajarsi toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh. Alongside this, a picture of a gun that has been recovered after the attack has also been accessed.