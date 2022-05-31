Asaduddin Owaisi Raises Questions Over 'selective Leak Of Gyanvapi Tapes Despite SC Order'

Media is making a very big mistake, opined AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi while speaking about the circulation of the Gyanvapi survey video on Tuesday. Speaking to the media at an AIMIM event, Owaisi outlined how the Supreme Court had, in clear words, noted that the videography & photography pertaining to the Gyanvapi survey should not be leaked, and asked who was giving the selective permission for playing them on air.

"You do whatever you want, but the 1991 [Place of Worship (Special Provision) Act] is after all an Act. The Act states that any religious place that existed before 1947, be it a temple, a mosque, a church or Gurudwara, will continue to remain as it was, without any altercations. Therefore, Gyanvapi was a mosque, is a mosque, and will always remain a mosque," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Survey video circulated

Republic TV accessed multiple videos circulated on social media pertaining to the survey conducted on the Gyanvapi mosque premises on Monday. In the first video, the survey team can be seen inside the 'wazu khana' as the workers of the Municipal Corporation reduce the water level.

In the second video, the survey team can be seen around a black, round-shaped figure of approximately 2.5 feet, purportedly the Shivling discovered after the water level was reduced. In the third video, the survey team can be heard raising questions regarding the Shivling and in the fourth and final video, there a hole can be witnessed.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Ganesh Sharma- the videographer during the Gyanvapi survey asserted that a Shivling was found on the mosque premises. Claiming that the videos of the survey which circulated on social media proved this, he also debunked the Muslim side's contention that a fountain was mistaken to be the Shivling.

"At that time, the Muslim side said that this is a fountain. But how can people who don't go to a Shiva temple have an idea about this? People who were there must be 50-60 years old. They haven't seen a Shiva temple. They felt it is a fountain because it is going on for 350 years," he asked

#GyanvapiTapes, as being circulated online, on Arnab's Debate. Can anyone deny the truth? Tweet your views and watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/Pwyq95OPhO pic.twitter.com/ETr6bH5smG — Republic (@republic) May 30, 2022

Court orders release of survey videos to parties involved

This case pertains to a petition filed by 5 women seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. Despite the opposition of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. After three days, the survey concluded at about 10.15 am on May 16 to the satisfaction of all parties. In the survey, a Shivling along with idols, also Hindu motifs were found.

On Supreme Court's direction on May 20, the Gyanvapi- Kashi Vishwanath temple complex case was transferred from a Civil Judge (senior division) to a District judge. On Monday, post-hearing both the sides, District Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishwesha directed the release of videography & photography of the site of contention to the parties involved and posted the matter for the next hearing on July 4.