Asaduddin Owaisi Repeats NRC Warning As Steps Taken Towards Census; Says 'NPR First Step'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday again reiterated that the National Population Register (NPR) is the "1st step to National Register of Citizens (NRC)". Taking to Twitter, he claimed that it will force Indians to prove their citizenship and put them at risk of being marked as "doubtful citizens". "NRC+CAA will mean that Indian Muslims are reduced to second class citizenship," the Hyderabad MP said. He said that the government can go ahead with Census but "there’s no need for NPR."

'Go ahead with Census, there's no need for NPR'

Owaisi along with his tweet shared a report from a daily that said that the Registrar General of India that conducts the Census exercise has written to all the States to update ‘charge register’, a census document which will help enumerators to collect details during the first phase of census-house listing and NPR. The NPR’s link with the proposed NRC and the yet to be implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 has been opposed by as many as 13 States and Union Territories.

While the dates of the first phase of the census, initially to be rolled out in some States on April 1, has not been finalised, the letter may be an indication to start the exercise that was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report.

NPR is 1st step of NRC. It will force Indians to prove their citizenship & put them at risk of being marked as “doubtful citizens”. NRC+CAA will mean that Indian Muslims are reduced to second class citizenship



Go ahead with Census, there’s no need for NPR https://t.co/k4YksM1las — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 23, 2020

Earlier this year, the government made it clear that no document will be collected during the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) and providing Aadhaar number during the exercise is only voluntary. "No document is to be collected during the updation of NPR," Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said replying to a written question in the Parliament.

READ | In Sister Abhaya murder case, life imprisonment for convicts Father Kotoor & Sister Sephy

The minister also made it clear that during the NPR updation exercise, no verification will be done to find individuals whose citizenship is doubtful. "The NPR updation will be undertaken through house to house enumeration for collection of specified particulars relating to each family and individual. The respondent has to provide the information true to the best of his knowledge and belief. Aadhar Number is collected voluntarily," he said.

READ | In Kangana Ranaut property demolition case, MHRC summons BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal

The NPR is a register of usual residents of the country. It is being prepared at the local village/sub-town, subdistrict, district, state and national levels under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955, and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

READ | Congress to support Gupkar parties in forming J&K DDCs after pre-poll alliance u-turn

READ | BJP MP Saumitra Khan sends divorce notice to Sujata Mondal for joining TMC; wife responds