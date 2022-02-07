Asaduddin Owaisi Replies To Amit Shah's Z Security Plea; 'Make Me An A-citizen Instead'

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal for him to take Z-security, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that he 'cannot stand' armed men around him and added that it makes him feel 'claustrophobic'. Addressing a public rally, the Hyderabad based leader once again denied Z-security, saying that he wants to be an 'A-class' citizen instead.

Owaisi's vehicle was fired upon in UP. Amit Shah earlier in the day narrated the entire attack on Owaisi and said, "Two unidentified people had fired on the carcade. He came out safe but there were 3 bullet marks on the lower portion of his vehicle. The incident was witnessed by three witnesses. An FIR has been registered.

"The Union Home Minister added, "He had no prescheduled event in Hapur district, no information about his movement was sent to District Control Room beforehand. However, when the attack took place, taking quick action two accused were arrested, two unauthorised pistols and an Alto car were recovered from them. The forensic team is doing a minute investigation of the car and the incident site and the Home Ministry has asked for the report."

Amit Shah appeals to Owaisi to accept Z security

"Centre and Telangana police have not been able to provide him security as he has refused. I request him to accept the security," the Union Minister had further said. The 'z' category, in turn, entails security cover by the Delhi police or the ITBF or CRPF personnel and one escort car.

On 3 February, 3-4 assailants fired shots at Asaduddin Owaisi's vehicle near the Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after campaigning in Kithaur, Meerut. As his car's tyres got punctured due to the bullets, he had to leave the site in another vehicle. Two accused - Sachin and Shubham - have been arrested and charged with an attempt to murder.

Hours after the incident, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage which showed one attacker in a red hoodie running after Owaisi's convoy, with his accomplice in a white hoodie firing a gun at the Chhajarsi toll plaza.

Sachin Sharma, who allegedly shot at Owaisi's car confessed to UP police that he had attempted to kill Owaisi at three other rallies. Sharma said that he had attacked Owaisi as 'he was a patriot' and Owaisi's statements were 'anti-India'. Sharma allegedly said that he had not shot at Owaisi in those rallies on seeing large crowds.

The attack came right ahead of the elections in Uttar Pradesh, in which Owaisi's party AIMIM is eyeing 100 seats in the 403-member assembly. The Hyderabad-based party has entered into an alliance with smaller parties for the election which goes under the banner of 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha'.

Unfazed by the criticism from all non-BJP parties, who are branding the alliance as a "vote-cutter", it is going all out to emerge as a 'kingmaker' in the politically significant state.