Speaking at the Republic Bharat's Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday gave a cryptic response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remark that "(Owaisi) thinks Muslims are his property".

Hitting back at Assam CM, the Hyderabad MP said, "Himanta Biswa Sarma is raising more voice (for Muslims). So much that Madrasas are being demolished. He is so much sympathetic towards Muslims that 10 hour prior notice is given for demolition and 260 children of madrasas are shifted to the houses of villagers."

He went on to say that Sarma is a Chief Minister and not the Chief justice of Guwahati High Court. "If a teacher is caught (with terror links) how can madrasas be demolished? How is he deciding which madrasas will be taken down? When did he enter the judiciary?"

When asked about people themselves demolishing madrasas, Owaisi said, "The people are the victims of Stockholm syndrome. If you put a gun on their heads then what the person will do? This is injustice."

The Hyderabad MP added that he is not trying to spread any fear and is only spreading hope within the legal bounds. "We will fight back," he asserted.

'Muslims aren't his property': Assam CM tells Owaisi

In conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Muslims are not the property of Asaduddin Owaisi and they belong to India.

"Owaisi thinks that he speaks for Muslims. I also speak for them. Let there be a vote on whom Muslims consider their true representative. They don't believe in you because your party doesn't have a pan-India presence," he added.

Stating that it is the responsibility of every Indian to lead another Indian towards the path of progress, CM Sarma stressed "don't mortgage Muslims to Owaisi".