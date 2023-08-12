Asaduddin Owaisi Says 3 Bills For Criminal Justice Reform 'play With Rights Of Innocent'

Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said the three Bills tabled in Parliament to overhaul India's criminal justice system will give more non-trivial powers to the government and play with the lives of innocent citizens. The AIMIM chief was reacting to the three Bills tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that are aimed at significantly transforming criminal law in India. The three bills are expected to replace the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act. Owaisi, member of Parliament from Hyderabad, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he and his party will oppose all campaigns "in which innocent people are jailed."

"The Modi government has brought three laws which will bring major changes in relation to crime, courts and police in the country. There is no doubt that these laws will give more trivial powers to the government and play with the rights of innocent citizens. We will oppose all such campaigns in which innocent people are jailed without appeal, argument or lawyer'."

"When a black law like UAPA was brought in the Parliament, the Congress supported the BJP. All the parties of the opposition should be told clearly that will you support or oppose these laws? Will their MPs who are part of the Standing Committee oppose or support the BJP's agenda?"

मोदी सरकार तीन नए क़ानून लाई है जो देश में जुर्म, कोर्ट और पुलिस के त'अल्लुक़ से कई बड़े बदलाव लाएंगे। इसमें कोई शक नहीं है कि ये क़ानून सरकार को और गै़र-मामूली ताक़ते देंगे और मासूम शहरियों के हुक़ूक़ के साथ खिलवाड़ करेंगे।



हम ऐसे तमाम दफ़'आत की मुख़ालिफ़त करेंगे जिसमें मासूमों… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 11, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill set to replace IPC, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Bill set to replace CrPC and the Bharatiya Shakshya Bill to replace the Indian Evidence Act. Tabling the Bills, Shah said the focus of the changes is justice and not punishment. Among the most significant changes to be brought about in India's criminal justice system if the IPC is replaced is the doing away of the British-era law -- Section 124 (A), sedition.

In the Bill that is now before a standing committee, Section 124 (A) is replaced with Section 150. The new section will deal with acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

Additionally, the new Bills introduce the provision of the death penalty for mob lynching cases.