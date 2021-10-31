Asaduddin Owaisi Says AIMIM Will Contest All Seats In Upcoming Municipal Corporation Polls

Ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation polls in Maharashtra, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday announced that the party will contest in all seats. Owaisi, who is currently on a two-day tour of Aurangabad, said that the party is having discussions regarding candidates’ selection and preparations for the polls are underway. The polls are set to held later this year.

Making the announcement regarding AIMIM’s call to contest the Municipal Corporation polls in Maharashtra, Owaisi said there was no reason they shouldn’t. “We will contest all seats, why not… We had a detailed discussion over candidates’ selection, preparations underway…,” the AIMIM chief said while addressing the media in Aurangabad.

The state’s civic polls, which are to be held later this year and early next year, will see the three-corporator-per-Prabhag system be implemented in each civic body, other than Mumbai. Earlier this month, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari issued an ordinance amending the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act in view of the COVID crisis in municipal corporation areas. Under the new amendment, each prabhag or panel in all civic bodies in Maharashtra barring Mumbai will now elect three corporators. However, the “one ward, one corporator” system will continue to be implemented in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena Ups ante in the run-up to BMC polls

In a big claim ahead of the 2022 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Yashwant Jadhav asserted that 15-20 BJP corporators are ready to jump ship to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. Without revealing any names, the Standing Committee Chairman told the media last week that some BJP members are miffed with their party leadership. While maintaining that Shiv Sena doesn't believe in engineering defections, he hinted that the corporators of the saffron party might switch allegiance in December. However, BJP's Group Leader in BMC Prabhakar Shinde denied this claim.

Neck-to-neck battle between Shiv Sena & BJP

BMC is considered Asia’s richest civic body with an annual budget of nearly Rs.37,000 crore. Shiv Sena has been a formidable force in the civic elections even when NCP-Congress was in power in the state. In the 2017 civic polls, BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately as they could not agree to the seat-sharing formula. Reportedly, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had threatened to pull out from the BJP government both in Maharashtra as well as the Centre at that juncture.

Thus, the 2017 BMC election became a prestige battle for the Sena and BJP. The results brought in more cheer for BJP than the Sena as the former secured 82 seats, an increase of 51 seats from the previous election. Moreover, the Shiv Sena fell way short of the majority winning just 84 seats. On the other hand, Congress, NCP, and MNS won 31, 7 and 6 seats respectively.

Image: ANI/ PTI