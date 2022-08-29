Shortly after the Karnataka government announced a meat ban in Bengaluru on August 31, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the decision and claimed that "80% of Karnataka's population eats meat."

Addressing the media on Monday, Owaisi said, "This order from the Karnataka government is in violation of Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Indian Constitution. The Supreme Court has stated earlier that what one wears and eats is their own choice. Eighty per cent of Karnataka's population eats meat."

Continuing his attack on the Karnataka government, the AIMIM chief added, "On the one hand big restaurant chains will be allowed to sell their non-vegetarian products, but on the other hand small business owners like butchers who try to make an honest living, will be punished. This is a very wrong decision."

Meat ban in Bengaluru on Ganesh Chaturthi

On Monday, August 29, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced a ban on animal slaughter and the sale of meat on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The BBMP circular, written in Kannada, can be roughly translated as, "Prohibition of animal slaughter and sale of meat on the occasion of "Ganesha Chaturthi" day. On Wednesday, August 31, on the occasion of "Ganesha Chaturthi", Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) informed that the slaughtering of animals and sale of meat in sales stalls under Burhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is completely prohibited."

Notably, this is not the first time that a meat ban has been imposed by authorities in Karnataka's capital. A few days ago, on Shri Krishna Janmashtami, the city saw a ban on the killing of animals and the sale of meat. In the midst of festivities for Krishna Janmashtami, the civic authority of Bengaluru on August 18 issued an order banning animal slaughter and the sale of meat. All slaughterhouses "within the BBMP area limits will be prohibited from butchering animals and selling meat", the circular published by the Animal Husbandry department had stated.

Earlier on Buddha Purnima as well, the BBMP ordered a complete ban on the sale of meat on the day. Before this, the BBMP had banned animal slaughter and the sale of meat on the occasion of Ram Navami.