Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Akhilesh Yadav For Hailing Jinnah; 'Go Learn History'

After Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav counted Jinnah among the freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday suggested him to sit with the historians and take lessons. Pointing out that it is only from the lessons that Akhilesh Yadav will know what happened in 1925, in 1934, and then 1937, Owaisi concluded that it was in fact Jinnah who was the 'main Architect of Pakistan'.

"Why do you want to talk about all this in the present times. If at all you want to talk about India, then talk about how Sardar Patel banned an ideology (RSS)," Owaisi said.

Earlier in the day, BJP had also slammed Akhilesh Yadav for his controversial statement on Jinnah. UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh hit back at Yadav with a question - 'Why did he praise Jinnah - the man who spearheaded the formation of Pakistan on religious lines?'.

Akhilesh Yadav counts Jinnah among freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi

While campaigning for the UP Assembly polls, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah fought for India's independence. Addressing a public rally in Hardoi on October 31, he spoke of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Jinnah in the same breath citing that they all became barristers after studying in the same place - a reference to the UK. Speaking on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, he contended that they all struggled for an independent India.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "Sardar Patel Ji, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah studied in the same institute and became a barrister. They studied at the same place. They became barristers. They fought for India's freedom. They didn't refrain from taking part in any kind of struggle. It was Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who imposed a ban on an ideology (RSS)."