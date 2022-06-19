Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Centre Over Agnipath; Urges To Roll Back 'cruel Recruitment Scheme'

In the backdrop of protests over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi called the way of working of the Centre 'devious'. Taking to Twitter, the Parliamentarian from Hyderabad urged the BJP-led Central government to listen to the youth of the country and immediately roll back the 'cruel scheme of contractual recruitment.'

"And make up the shortfall in men and equipment for our armed forces," the Owaisi wrote while sharing a video clip of the mega Tri-Services briefing that took place after the meeting of the Union Defence Minister with the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

I once again appeal to the government to stop this devious manner of working, listen to the youth of this country, immediately rollback this cruel scheme of contractual recruitment and make up the shortfall in men and equipment for our armed forces. https://t.co/FCTQ6e99Cm — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 19, 2022

'Agnipath scheme was long-pending, won't be rolled back'

In the briefing, chaired by Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secy, Dept of Military Affairs, it was made clear that the scheme was long-pending. Pointing out that by 2030, 50% of the population would be below the age of 25, the Department of Military Affairs' Additional Secretary asked,

"Is it right that the defence that protects the country has 32 years as the average age? We only have one aim-- somehow we bring the youth into the system. This was studied in the past two years by the 3 chiefs and Chief of Defence Staff General (Bipin) Rawat. We studied, the foreign countries, and we saw that almost all the nations, firstly, had an average age of 26, 27, and 28. Secondly, they had four to five different ways of recruitment."

Highlighting that keeping in mind all these factors, the Agnipath scheme was worked upon, the Department of Military Affairs' Additional Secretary said that the Centre will commence with the recruitment of 46,000 Army aspirants to analyse the scheme and to build up infra capacity, and added that in the next 4-5 years, the intake of soldiers will be 50,000- 60,000 and it will increase to 90,000 - 1 lakh subsequently.

He cleared the air around differentiation in service for Agniveers, recruits under the Agnipath scheme, and said, "An Agniveer would avail of the same allowance in areas like Siachen and other areas which are applicable to the regular soldiers serving at present. He will receive compensation of Rs 1 crore if he sacrifices his life in service of the nation. In case of disability, say one day I am walking up the Tiger Hill and I get shot, or he gets shot, the provisions for both of us will be exactly the same."