Asaduddin Owaisi Slams PM Over 'empty Condolences' On COVID Deaths; Faults Vaccine Policy

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday lashed out at PM Modi for the Union government's handling of the novel coronavirus situation in the country. Making light of the PM's condolences to the families of COVID-19 victims, he contended that there was no use in conducting video conferences at this juncture. Moreover, the Hyderabad MP accused him of not caring enough about the orphaned kids, widowed spouses and mourning kin.

Taking umbrage at the vaccination policy, he said, "The Prime Minister was asleep. He knew that many countries had placed orders with pharmaceutical companies for vaccines in August 2020 itself. Our PM who is getting emotional now placed orders just 5 days before the commencement of vaccination."

Previously, Owaisi rubbished the Centre's assertion that only 1.8% of the country's population had been infected with COVID-19 so far. Pointing out that the Union government's own third serosurvey found COVID-19 antibodies in 21.4% of surveyed adults, he said that the number of cases is likely to be much higher. Escalating his attack, the AIMIM supremo accused the Centre of fudging the figures pertaining to the novel coronavirus cases and deaths.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

From May 1 onwards, the Centre relaxed the age bar for COVID-19 inoculation and allowed the vaccine manufacturers to supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. While some states managed to commence the vaccination for the 18-44 age category, the governments of Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka have suspended this drive owing to a paucity of doses. Special emphasis has been laid on those aged above 45 who are waiting for the second dose of the vaccine. So far, both Moderna and Pfizer have refused to supply vaccines to states emphasising they will deal only with the Centre.

A total of 15,61,96,236 persons have been inoculated in India whereas 4,22,36,355 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. The Union government has asserted that over 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August and December. This includes COVISHIELD (75 crore doses), COVAXIN (55 crore doses), Bio E Sub Vaccine (30 crore doses), Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine (5 crore doses), SII-Novavax (20 crore doses), BB Nasal Vaccine (10 crore doses), Genova mRNA vaccine (6 crore doses) and Sputnik V (15.6 crore doses).