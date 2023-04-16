Asaduddin Owaisi Issues First Response To Atique Ahmed's Murder

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has issued his first response to the murders of Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj on Saturday. Atique and Ashraf, who were in UP police's custody and were being taken to the hospital for a medical checkup, were shot dead from close range by three attackers, who were disguised as journalists.

Asaduddin Owaisi reacts on Atique Ahmed's murder

Reacting to the breaking news, Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, calling it a "failure of law and order system" in the state.

"Atiq and his brother were in police custody. He was handcuffed. The killing of both is the failure of Yogi's law and order system. Those celebrating encounter raj are also responsible for this murder," Asaduddin Owaisi wrote on Twitter.

"In a society where murderers are heroes, what is the function of the court and justice system in that society?" Owaisi added.

As the police were escorting Atique and his brother to the hospital for a medical checkup, media personnel who were following them captured the shooting on camera. Two individuals were observed firing at the duo from point-blank range, causing them to immediately collapse to the ground. However, the police acted quickly to apprehend the assailants. The killers are in UP police's custody.

Image: PTI