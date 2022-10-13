Asaduddin Owaisi Speaks Out On Iran's Anti-hijab Protests; Has One Key Line Of Thought

After the Karnataka government upheld the state High Court's March 15 order and stated that the ban on hijab inside the classrooms will continue, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi while exclusively speaking to Republic TV responded on the anti-hijab protests that are taking place across the globe. Clearing his stand on the anti-hijab protests in Iran, Owaisi claimed that it is not correct to compare India's hijab issue with that of Iran. He further stated that those comparing India and Iran on the hijab matter do not love India.

Questioning the Indian government's silence over the ongoing anti-hijab protests in Iran, Owaisi asked, "Why is the government of India quiet on what's happening in Iran? They should lay out the official policy of the Government of India."

"Comparing Iran and India on the issue of hijab is not nationalism. It's a disrespect to India because India does not follow one religion, whereas, Iran follows a single religion and works according to that," the AIMIM chief said, adding, "The Indian Constitution provides right to choice, right to privacy and right to freedom of religion to its citizens. Iran citizens do not have the basic fundamental rights that an Indian citizen enjoys."

SC delivers split verdict in Hijab case

Giving out a split verdict, Supreme Court Justice Hemant Gupta on October 13 ruled in favour of dismissing the appeals against the Karnataka HC verdict, while Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia held that wearing Hijab is a matter of choice. Following the verdict by the Supreme Court bench, the matter was referred to a larger bench of the SC.

While delivering the judgement, Justice Dhulia observed, "The main thrust of my judgment is the entire concept of essential religious practice was not essential to the dispute. The High Court took the wrong path. It is ultimately a matter of choice and Article 14 and 19." He also asserted that it is a matter of choice.

"In light of the divergence of opinion, the matter has to be placed before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate directions," the operative part of the judgment read.

The Karnataka HC's verdict

Earlier on March 15, the Karnataka High Court bench comprising of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. The court's order came in response to a plea of students of Government PU College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam.

Notably, the High Court, in its 129-page judgement, answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.

Image: PTI