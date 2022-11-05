Speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Executive Editor-News Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Asaduddin Owaisi dwelled on multiple issues ahead of the Gujarat elections. To begin with, he explained the rationale behind AIMIM's staunch opposition to the Uniform Civil Code. On Monday, the Gujarat Cabinet decided to form a high-level committee headed by a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge to examine the need for a UCC in the state and prepare a draft for the same. According to him, BJP was raking up UCC to deflect attention from its purported misgovernance.

Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "The opposition to Uniform Civil Code from my party is because under Article 29, I have the right to culture. You cannot take away my right to culture. It is a basic fundamental right which is part of the fundamental rights of the Constitution. Pluralism is also a part of the basic structure of the Constitution. And why only Article 44? Why not Article 39 which talks about equal distribution of wealth? 60% of our wealth is being controlled by 7-8 individuals in our country. So there are many Directive Principles which the government of the day must try to implement."

"BJP wakes up to such issues only before an Assembly election. That is their whole plan because, in Gujarat, there has been so much misgovernance. They are trying to cover up all their misgovernance, wrong policies which have affected the common man, price rise, unemployment, and salaries decreasing- their mistakes of 5 years," the AIMIM supremo added. He also cast aspersions on the implementation of UCC at the state level citing that states cannot legislate on central laws such as the Hindu Marriage Act.

Accusing the BJP government in Gujarat of discriminating between communities, Owaisi claimed, "In Gujarat, BJP talks about the Uniform Civil Code. Can anyone go and change their religion? You cannot do that. You have to take permission. So what sort of Uniform Civil Code you are talking about? There is the Disturbed Areas Act. Can the Collector give permission to a Muslim to buy a property from a non-Muslim? He never gives that."

Referring to the Constitutional position, the Hyderabad MP stressed, "Ambedkar also said on Uniform Civil Code that it has to be voluntary. Babasaheb Ambedkar also said that anyone who does not want religious laws can use other laws. That is why those same elders who made the Constitution gave us the right to culture, freedom of religion and right to equality, and freedom of speech and expression. You cannot take away fundamental rights by using a Directive Principle."

AIMIM's prospects

On this occasion, Owaisi also weighed in on his party's prospects for the Gujarat elections. While refraining from revealing the number of seats AIMIM would contest, he stated that the party's Gujarat chief Sabir Kabliwala will take a decision in this regard very soon. He elaborated, "We are trying out best and working hard. In Ahmedabad, Modasa, Bharucha and Godhra, we have our corporators. We have announced our candidates there. We hope that our candidates will be successful with the blessings of the people". Gujarat will go to the polls in 2 phases on December 1 and December 5 whereas the results will be out on December 8.