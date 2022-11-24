Asaduddin Owaisi Speaks To Republic On BJP's UCC Promise In Gujarat; 'Not Needed In India'

With Gujarat set to go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who is currently campaigning in the state, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network over BJP's Uniform Civil Code promise and stated that he opposes the proposal.

When asked about Home Minister Amit Shah's take on UCC and the importance of its implementation at the state level in his interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami a few days ago, Owaisi responded, "Listen, Hindu Marriage Act is a central act, can any state make a separate act on it? Can anyone do it in Special Marriage Act, Juvenile Justice Act, or Indian Succession Act, so BJP is trying to cover up its incompetence, and therefore, they say such things."

He added, "He is talking about UCC in Himachal Pradesh, can anyone buy agricultural land? you can't. There's Section 118 of the HP Tenancy applied there. Why is the Hindu Undivided Family Under The Income Tax Act not applied to other minority groups? Is this not a violation of the Right To Equality?"

'UCC not needed in India': Owaisi

Owaisi further explained, "Under Article 29, the Right To Culture Act gives us the right to practice my culture. There are other acts also where it's written that wealth distribution should be equal in India. Is it equal? I completely dismiss BJP's plan to bring the UCC. When BS Chauhan was Chairman of the Law Commission, Mr Amit Shah should have read that report. It is clearly stated that UCC is not needed in our country."

At a time when the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are campaigning in the state in full swing, AIMIM is also trying its best to catch up. Owaisi is also active regarding the elections in Gujarat and is holding a number of public rallies. Owaisi's party AIMIM has fielded its state chief Sabir Kabliwala, a former Congress MLA, from Jamalpur-Khadia in Ahmedabad, its Dalit face Kaushika Parmar from Danilimda (SC) seat, Wasim Qureshi from Surat-East, Shahnawazkhan Pathan from Bapunagar in Ahmedabad and Abdul Bashir Shaikh from Limbayat in Surat.

As of today, BJP has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 60 seats. While AAP has been rigorously campaigning in a bid to make inroads in the state, Congress is focussing more on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The state is set to go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5.