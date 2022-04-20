Asaduddin Owaisi Stopped From Visiting Jahangirpuri Demolition Site; Attacks AAP & BJP

After the NDMC's demolition drive, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi visited Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Wednesday to meet the people whose homes and shops had been razed by the bulldozers. While Owaisi was allowed to enter the region, the leader was stopped from visiting the demolition site, reportedly due to a lack of prior permission.

Speaking to reporters after being turned away Owaisi said, "I went to Jama Masjid, but I wasn't allowed to go further. What happened today is injustice, without notice, buildings were broken. If unauthorized colonies can be regularized, why not these homes? I have been stopped today, we will answer them tomorrow."

He also hit out at the Delhi Police's investigation into the Jahangirpuri riots asking, "What kind of an investigation is this? If the police say no permission was given for the rally, why was the rally allowed and why were weapons brandished?"

The AIMIM chief also came down heavily on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for dubbing the people in Jahangirpuri as 'Rohingyas'. "AAP party calls all these people Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. Arvind Kejriwal's house was attacked he raised a storm. I strongly condemn this statement. This weakens the rule of law. BJP is using vigilantism. You have snatched Rotis from their hands," he said.

Jahangirpuri demolition drive stayed by SC

A political storm erupted today after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive and began razing down illegally constructed slums and shops in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. The NDMC in a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on Tuesday, said, "The special joint encroachment removal action program comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area." The destruction continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the demolition drive.

"We will follow the SC order and take action accordingly', North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said after the Supreme Court ordered a status-quo on the demolition drive.

While the timing of the demolition operation has been questioned, the NDMC mayor has asserted that the civic body was carrying out the drive because people of the area made several complaints regarding road blockage and traffic issues. The crackdown on illegal encroachers was not in retaliation to the Shobha Yatra violence, Singh asserted.