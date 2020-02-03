"He's Encouraging Shooters," Says Asaduddin Owaisi Taking On UP CM Yogi's 'goli' Remark

Amid multiple shooting incidents in the national capital ahead of the Delhi polls, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has blamed the BJP government and the statements by its leaders for the violence. Lambasting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "goli" remark, he said that being a Chief Minister he should talk about justice and not encourage the shooters.

AIMIM chief Owaisi accuses govt of oppressing students, asserts "We are with Jamia"

"This will not stop because cabinet ministers are encouraging it. How will it stop. Read IPC's abetment law, you will know, it is a case of clear offence, these people are issuing such statements and then the incident is taking place. What is this happening? Yogi is talking about "goli." He is a state's CM, he has taken oath under the Constitution, he should talk about justice, but he us talking about goli. This is not limited to Delhi polls, they are spreading violence all over the country, and all the lynchings till date happened because the accused knew govt will support them", Owaisi said.

Earlier, speaking in the Parliament, Owaisi said, "I want to tell this government that we are with the students of Jamia. This government is oppressing students. Do they know one student lost his eye? Daughters were beaten. Don't they have any shame? They are beating kids, they are firing bullets. Sack such a Vice-Chancellor (VC)."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath repeats 'bullets, no dialogue' remark despite AAP’s complaint to EC

Yogi's 'bullet' remark

Earlier on Saturday, Adityanath while addressing a rally in Rohini at Delhi threatened to use force for anyone who will try to create trouble during Kanwar Yatra. He said, 'Boli nahi goli se samjhaya jaayega'. Slamming Kejriwal, Yogi said, 'AAP can't provide clean drinking water to people of Delhi. A survey says that Delhi uses the most polluted drinking water. But Kejriwal govt provides Biryani to the people sitting in protest at Shaheen Bagh & other places'.

He repeated his remark despite warning from the Election Commission. Talking about his government's preparations for the 'Kanwar yatra', he repeated that anyone hindering the yatra will be met with police's bullets, not dialogue.

Akhilesh Yadav attacks UP CM over 'use bullet' quip, prays to 'grant him intelligence'