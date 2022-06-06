Asaduddin Owaisi Tears Into BJP; Alleges 'India's Foreign Policy Is In Tatters'

Launching a frontal attack on BJP while addressing a press briefing on Monday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that India's foreign policy is in tatters. He was referring to the fact that several countries such as Qatar, Iran and Kuwait summoned the Indian envoys to register their strong protest over alleged controversial remarks made by a BJP spokesperson about Prophet Mohammad. Contending that the JP Nadda-led party acted against the aforesaid BJP leader under pressure over the growing anger in West Asia, he lamented that the Centre hadn't reacted when many Indian Muslims demanded action.

Asaduddin Owaisi said, "We might also have to face economic consequences for this. The country's PM will be responsible for this. We demand that the national spokesperson should not just be suspended but arrested immediately. Why is she not arrested? If there is a disturbance in Kanpur, NSA is imposed on 35 persons. The incident wouldn't have happened if you took action against your national spokesperson. We don't have anything to do with these foreign countries. But you have encouraged these people and given refuge to them. That's why our foreign policy is in tatters. We are being maligned all over the world."

He added, "Did you (BJP) realise 10 days later that her views were contrary to the party's position? Were you sleeping for 10 days? You swing into action when Qatar, Iran, Muscat, Saudi Arabia object! I want to remind the PM- In December (2019), when you passed the CAA, you gave a statement that Muslim countries like me a lot so why will Muslims of India be afraid. We belong to India. We want to ask you- why didn't you concede to our demand?"

Taking a dig at Congress and other opposition parties, the Hyderabad MP observed, "All these secular parties were silent. Only we and Muslim League in Kerala were talking about this. All the so-called secular parties were quiet. They have started speaking since yesterday."

आप विदेशी देशों के नेताओं को खुश करना चाहते हैं। आप उनकी तकलीफ को समझते हैं, आप हमारी तकलीफ नहीं समझते: नूपुर शर्मा विवाद पर AIMIM प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (2/2) pic.twitter.com/wGZcOtARA8 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 6, 2022

BJP clarifies stance

On June 5, BJP made it clear that it is not only against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion but it does not promote any such people also. In a statement, Arun Singh, National General Secretary and Head Quarter Incharge of the BJP said that the party 'strongly denounces' insult of any religious personalities of any religion. This came two days after violence broke out in Kanpur over protests pertaining to the purported controversial remarks about a religious personality.