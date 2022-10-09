Asaduddin Owaisi Wades Into Tipu Express Renaming Row; 'BJP Can Never Erase His Legacy'

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi has jumped into the controversy related to the renaming of the 'Tipu Express' to 'Wodeyar Express' by attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Notably, on Friday, Railway Ministry renamed the popular train connecting Bengaluru and Mysuru, the 'Tipu Express' to 'Wodeyar Express'.

Calling the British BJP's masters, Owaisi said that the saffron party government changed the name of the train because they are irked by the fact that Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan waged three wars against the British.

Taking to this Twitter, AIMIM chief and MP from Telangana's Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi said, "BJP govt renamed Tippu Express to Wodeyar Express. Tipu irks BJP because he waged 3 wars against its British masters." Adding further he suggested that the government rather than renaming the 'Tipu Express', another train could have been named after Wodeyars. "BJP will never be able to erase Tipu’s legacy. He scared the British while alive and scares British slaves even now," he said in his tweet.

Tipu Express renamed to Wodeyar Express

The Railway's decision to change the name of the 'Tipuy Express' train came after Mysuru MP Pratap Simha's request to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in July this year.

Sharing the news on his Twitter account, the BJP MP said, "Good news for Friday! Now instead of Tipu Express "Wodeyar Express" will serve you!! Mysore-Talaguppa train will be "Kuvempu Express"!!! Thank you Ashwini Vaishnav ji and Prahlad Joshi for supporting this effort sir!"

Simha had put in a request for the name change months ago when he met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He also wrote a letter to the Union minister stating, "Considering the contributions of the Wodeyar dynasty, not only for the development of the railways but also for transforming it as a modern state, there is a strong sentiment among the people of my parliamentary constituency to rename T.No.12614113 super fast daily express between Mysore-Bengaluru City-Mysore as "Wodeyar Express."

Adding further he said, "This is perhaps, the most fitting tribute to a visionary and pragmatic ruler who was instrumental in executing vital railway projects which in turn led to rapid economic development among the most developed princely states in British India."

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also lauded the Centre's move saying that it is an apt recognition of Karnataka's "rich heritage and glorious past".