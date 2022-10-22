Asaduddin Owaisi’s Jumps Into India-Pak Asia Cup 2023 Row: 'Won't Go To Pakistan But…’

Days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cleared its stance and stated that the Indian cricket team won’t go to Pakistan for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup tournament, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said India should not play a cricket match with the Pakistani team even in Australia. Notably, the Hyderabad MP’s statements came just a few hours before India is about to play with Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Taking a jibe at the BCCI’s decision over restricting the Indian team to play on the grounds across the border, Owaisi questioned, "Why are you playing a cricket match with Pakistan tomorrow now?" The AIMIM chief further added, “Our team will not go to Pakistan, but we will play with them in Australia. What if we don't play with Pakistan? Loss of Rs 1,000 or 2,000 crore? But then is this money more important than India? What love!"

“Let’s see who wins the match tomorrow. That’s just a cricket match. We although want India to win tomorrow’s game. We want Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj to do their best to defeat Pakistan,” the Owaisi said pointing out the trolling of Muslim players if India loses a match. “These people have a problem with our hijab, with our beard and also with our cricket," he added while his supporters were heard cheering for him.

Owaisi during his address was referring to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah's announcement that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup. The announcement, however, triggered a response from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well. Following the row, the PCB also in its move to threaten India announced that they will not send the Pakistani cricket team to India for next year’s ODI World Cup. They further threatened to pull out of the Asian Cricket Council membership as well.

T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan in Melbourne

In view of the geo-political tensions between India and Pakistan, the two countries only encounter in tournaments hosted by the ICC and ACC for over a decade now. India last travelled to Pakistan in 2008 for the Asia Cup, while India last hosted Pakistan for a bilateral series in 2012. Meanwhile, India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23.

BCCI's firm stance on India’s travel to Pakistan

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, earlier on October 18, provided his verdict on the reports about Team India travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 stating that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. Shah’s decision came after hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup were given to Pakistan.

“The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. I am saying this as ACC President. We (India) can’t go there (to Pakistan). In the past also, the Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue,” Shah said after the 91st BCCI annual general meeting.