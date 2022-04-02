Asansol Bypoll: Mithun Chakraborty Campaigns For BJP’s Agnimitra Paul; 'she Won't Loot'

Amidst a heated political environment and TMC workers threatening BJP supporters to not vote, in the run-up to the Asansol by-elections on April 12, Mithun Chakraborty has come out in support of the party's candidate Agnimitra Paul asking voters to not be scared and come out to vote for the designer-turned-politician. In a video message, he said, "She (Agnimitra Paul) is an acclaimed designer and comes from a good background; she won't loot. She wants to work for development. Don't fear; go out and vote."

Paul will face actor-turned-politician TMC's Shatrughan Sinha in the Asansol by-poll. The elections had to be conducted to the Asansol constituency because Babul Supriyo, former BJP MP, defected to the TMC. Supriyo is contesting from the Ballygunge seat after the demise of the state Minister Subrata Mukherjee. Chakraborty had refrained from appearing in public supporting the BJP after TMC won the assembly elections in 2021 with a heavy majority, winning 213 seats, and BJP could only manage to win 77 seats in the 294-seat assembly. Mithun Chakraborty was one of the star campaigners in the elections after he officially joined the party in March 2021.

Asansol by-elections: CEC's action against TMC's Narendranath Chakraborty

TMC suffered a setback ahead of the Asansol by-election as the Election Commission of India imposed a campaign ban on Pandabeswar MLA Narendranath Chakraborty for threatening BJP voters. Chakraborty came under fire on Tuesday as he was heard telling TMC workers to intimidate hardcore BJP workers into preventing them from voting in the polls. A BJP delegation led by the party's West Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar had met Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Arora demanding action against the aforesaid TMC legislator.

In its order, the EC revealed that Chakraborty had filed an interim response denying the allegations levelled against him. Maintaining that the TMC MLA's remarks have the potential to interfere with the free exercise of the voting rights of electors, the poll body censured him for violating provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, the Representation of the People Act and the Indian Penal Code. Thus, the Pandabeswar legislator was prohibited from holding any public meetings, public processions, roadshows and interviews in connection with the by-election from 10 am from March 30 till 8 pm on April 6.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI