Asansol Lok Sabha Bypolls : BJP Fields Agnimitra Paul Against TMC's Shatrughan Sinha

Ahead of the forthcoming Loksabha by-elections in the Asansol constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul against TMC's Shatrughan Sinha, whereas for the Ballygunge seat, BJP has pitted Keya Ghosh against TMC's Babul Supriyo. Notably, Asansol bypolls will be held on April 12 and results will be declared four days later, on April 16.

The upcoming polls are touted as high-octane fights in the CM Mamata Banerjee-ruled state. Notably, TMC emerged victorious over BJP in the assembly elections held last year. In the said elections, Agnimitra Paul defeated the then TMC MLA Sayani Ghosh.

Shatrughan Sinha Vs Agnimitra Paul

It is pertinent to mention here that the by-election for the Asansol seat was announced after former BJP MP Babul Supriyo defected from BJP to join TMC back in September last year, whereas the Ballygunge had fallen vacant following veteran TMC MP Subrata Mukherjee's demise in November last year.

Meanwhile, speaking on TMC fielding Sinha and Supriyo, BJP's Agnimitra Paul said, "People like Babul Supriyo and Shatrughan Sinha have no ideology or policy in their life. BJP is the largest party of the nation and no individual matters for the party. The most important thing is the 'Kamal' (BJP symbol). Shatrughan Sinha used to be in Congress, then he joined BJP and later moved to TMC. Now he might join AAP as well."

'Bengali culture is something I really love': Shatrughan Sinha

Speaking exclusively to Republic on March 17, the actor-turned-politician lauded Mamta Banerjee, saying, "That's why I have come here. The people of Asansol are my biggest stars and Bengali people, Bengali language, Bengali culture, is something I really love. If I win, it would be a win for Asansol and its people, the TMC workers. And most importantly, it will be a win for Mamata Banerjee, who is planning a bright future for India."

When asked about being a 'bohiragoto' (outsider), Shatrughan Sinha asserted, "I would like to ask all those people, especially those from the BJP, who are calling me an outsider, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fought from Varanasi and is still representing the constituency. Is he from there? He is also an outsider there, right?"

IMAGE : ANI