Infighting in the Maharashtra Congress erupted on Tuesday after the party's state General Secretary Ashish Deshmukh resigned from his post amid the Rajya Sabha ticket row. In his resignation, Ashish Deshmukh cited the Rajya Sabha nomination of AICC Minority Department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi as the reason behind his move, and has asserted that the 'imposition of an outsider' will not benefit the growth of the party.

"Due to the imposition of Imran Pratapgadhi (from UP) in Maharashtra for Rajya Sabha, I am resigning from the post of the General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. Imposing an outside candidate will not benefit the party in terms of growth. This is the injustice done to the general Congress workers in Maharashtra. I will continue to work with the Congress party as a loyal Congress worker and fulfill commitments," Ashish Deshmukh said in his resignation letter.

Nomination of 'outsider' creates ripples

Congress leaders from Maharashtra are unhappy with the party leadership for nominating a person from 'outside the state' to contest the Rajya Sabha polls. While the grand old party has renominated three sitting Members of Parliament - P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, and Vivek Tankha - it has also opted for relatively less-known faces like Imran Pratapgarhi and Ranjeet Ranjan, instead of accommodating senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma.

The nomination of renowned UP-based Urdu poet Imran Pratapgarhi, in particular, has created an uproar. Senior Congress leader Nagma, who did not appear on the list, took to Twitter and remarked that her '18 years of penance' had fallen short of Imran Pratapgarhi."

Firing a question at the high command, the vice president of Congress' Mumbai unit asked, "Sonia Ji, our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in RS in 2003-4 when I joined Congress party on her behest. We weren’t in power then. Since then it’s been 18 years, and they didn't find an opportunity. Mr Imran is accommodated in RS from Maharashtra. I ask am I less deserving?"

Speaking to reporters, senior leader Vivek Tankha, who has been nominated from Madhya Pradesh, countered the 'outsider' remark by saying, "You can't ask this from me, who is an outsider or who is not. When the BJP leaders from outside used to contest here. Did you ask them questions?"

Sources have revealed that there is a possibility of some Congress MLAs cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election as a protest against Pratapgarhi's candidature.