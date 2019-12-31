Ashok Chavan Condemns 'Feroze Priyanka' Remark; Demands Dignity In Criticism

Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan reprimanded Union Minister Niranjan Jyoti's remark where she had referred to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi as 'Feroze Priyanka' and said that dignity should be maintained in political criticism. Hitting back at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for cornering Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over Saffron remark, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Tuesday said that a "fake Gandhi" cannot understand saffron and suggested that she should change her name to "Feroze Priyanka".

Speaking to reporters, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister urged for maintenance of dignity and standard in political criticism.

"I condemned the statement on Priyanka Ji. We do not approve of this. BJP leaders should always keep in mind that there must be a level and standard in politics when they make any statement against opponents," he said. "They have every right to criticise us but there should be a level," Chavansaid.

Speaking to ANI, Niranjan Jyoti had also said that Priyanka Gandhi has a problem with the Yogi government as it is firmly taking strict action against criminals.

"Priyanka has a problem with Adityanth as he is taking action against criminals in Uttar Pradesh. She should come and make it clear if she is behind the rioters," the Union Minister said.

Priyanka Vadra's recent controversy

Earlier on Monday, Priyanka Vadra addressed a press conference in Lucknow, where she remarked, "Saffron denoted Hinduism, not violence". This was a dig at the UP CM for the crackdown on alleged rioters by the state police. She also backed the alleged rioters and said that the Yogi government should not take action before investigation. On December 28, Priyanka Vadra claimed that the Uttar Pradesh police had physically assaulted her when she was on the way to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who has been detained in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

(With Inputs from ANI)