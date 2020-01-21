Ashok Chavan Refuses To Budge On Contoversial Remark, Blames BJP's 'communal Politics'

Responding to a query on his controversial remark on Muslims, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday refused to backtrack or apologize. Instead, he blamed BJP for practicing communal politics in Maharashtra and claimed that many communities including Muslims were opposed to this. Moreover, he asserted that Congress wanted all those opposed to BJP to come together and object to the Citizenship Amendment Act as well.

“We are saying that there is an opposition to the BJP’s communal politics in Maharashtra. We feel that all the sections of the society who are opposed to this should come together and oppose the CAA. It is not about one community,” Ashok Chavan said.

'Most of the Muslim brothers said that our biggest enemy is BJP'

Speaking at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Nanded on January 19, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister stated that his party agreed to be a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on the insistence of Muslims. Moreover, he alleged that a majority of the Muslim community regarded BJP as its principal enemy and called upon the Congress party to stop BJP from forming the government in the state once again. He also assured that the Maharashtra government would not allow the CAA to be implemented in the state.

Ashok Chavan remarked, “Most of the Muslim brothers said that our biggest enemy is BJP and Congress should be a part of the government to stop BJP. That’s why the Congress party is in the government today. Till our government is there, we will not allow the implementation of CAA in the state.”

'There is no governance'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Chavan's remarks, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe contended that it had become very difficult for the Maha Vikas Aghadi to function. Accusing the Maharashtra government of not focusing on governance, he called it an attempt to get media coverage. Furthermore, the BJP MP reiterated that the CAA dealt with giving citizenship to persecuted refugees from other countries.

BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, “It is becoming very difficult to run the three-legged race. That’s why every day one of their minister or leader makes a statement and then takes it back. There is no governance. This is an attempt to get in the breaking news. It is their tradition to make political capital out of the division. We were talking about the persecuted refugees from other countries in CAA.”

