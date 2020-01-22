Chavan Defends 'formed Govt After Muslims Said' As BJP Slams 'Muslim League Congress'

Defending his comments regarding the Muslim community and Congress, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, on Wednesday, said that he had spoken the truth. His statement stating that the Congress had allied with Sena on the insistence of Muslims was not aimed at any social elements, said Chavan. Slamming the BJP for polarising the nation, he said that agitation against the CAA had started before Congress formed the Maharashtra government.

Ashok Chavan refuses to budge on contoversial remark, blames BJP's 'communal politics'

Chavan: 'I spoke the truth'

"We have seen so many agitations against the act in Mumbai, even befor we came to power (in Maharashtra). Do you think any political parties were involved in it? What I said was the truth. I did not make any statement related to any social elements," he said.

He added, "Some people have tried to misuse their majority and tried to polarise the public which has been opposed by places like West Bengal. Congress has never done such tactics for votes. We are based on secularism and work for development."

'Most of the Muslim brothers said that our biggest enemy is BJP'

Speaking at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Nanded on January 19, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister stated that his party agreed to be a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on the insistence of Muslims. Moreover, he alleged that a majority of the Muslim community regarded BJP as its principal enemy and called upon the Congress party to stop BJP from forming the government in the state once again. He also assured that the Maharashtra government would not allow the CAA to be implemented in the state.

Ashok Chavan remarked, “Most of the Muslim brothers said that our biggest enemy is BJP and Congress should be a part of the government to stop BJP. That’s why the Congress party is in the government today. Till our government is there, we will not allow the implementation of CAA in the state.”

BJP slams Muslim appeasement

Condemning Chavan's comment, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the Congress party for engaging in 'appeasement politics' and also alleged INC of 'polarising' the Muslim community. He also suggested that the Congress party should be renamed from Indian National Congress to 'Muslim league Congress'. Moreover, he questioned ' Do they not care about the Hindus or the other communities?'

