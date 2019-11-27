Ashok Chavan Slams Fadnavis Over His 'autorikshaw' Remark, Says '3 Wheels Better Than 2'

On Wednesday, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan took a jibe at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for his comment where he compared the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance with an autorickshaw. He said that three wheels are better than two wheels.

Fadnavis equated Sena-NCP-Cong with an autorickshaw while addressing a press conference at 3.30 pm on Tuesday after announcing his resignation as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra merely three days after taking charge. Making sharp remarks on the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition, Fadnavis had said, “This is a paradoxical government. This is a government with three wheels. Even an autorickshaw runs perfectly on three wheels. However, I hope the three wheels of this government don’t run in three different directions."

"Three wheels are better than two wheels," said Ashok Chavan while taking a jibe at Fadnavis.

Ashok Chavan also addressed the common minimum program which was decided after much deliberation between the three parties. When asked about it Chavan said that the common program between the three parties is to keep BJP away. "Our main objective is to keep BJP out," he said.

Ajit Pawar resigns as Deputy CM

In a significant twist in the Maharashtra government formation, Ajit Pawar resigned from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra after the Supreme court announced its verdict on the floor test on Tuesday morning. Moments after NCP's Ajit Pawar's resignation as the Deputy CM, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media and announced his resignation as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Immediate floor test ordered

This development came after the three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna ruled in favor of an immediate floor test to be conducted at 5 pm on Wednesday. Moreover, the SC ordered the protem Speaker to be appointed immediately and directed that the oath should be administered to members before 5 pm. This entire procedure will be telecasted live. Furthermore, the apex court made it clear that the secret ballot method will not be used.

Uddhav Thackeray to take oath on November 28

After Fadnavis stepped down, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited the Maha Vikas Aghadi to form the government. The letter from Maharashtra Governor came after a delegation of NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena leaders met the Governor, following which it was announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take the oath of office and secrecy on November 28.

