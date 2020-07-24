Gehlot Threatens Raj Bhavan Will Be Gheraoed If Governor Doesn't 'listen To Conscience'

After the cabinet meeting on Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that Centre is pressurising the Governor to not allow assembly session in the state. Revealing that he had demanded assembly session to prove his majority in the House, Gehlot said that even after repeated requests, Governor Kalraj Mishra has not responded, adding that he is acting under Centre's pressure. Moreover, Gehlot issues a threat to the Governor saying that if he doesn't allow the session, people of the state might gherao the Raj Bhavan and he would not take responsibility for any such incident. He also said that Congress party is heading towards the Raj Bhavan to make the request for assembly session once again.

Gehlot briefed the media and claimed that the Governor is being a threatened. "I met the Governor and discussed a number of things including Corona crisis. I had hoped that he will respond by the evening but he didn't. I cannot understand this, because there is a simple process and when the request has been made then-Governor has to give the orders, I believe that due to pressure from above he is not allowing us an assembly session," he said.

'Raj Bhavan will be gheraoed': Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot accused the BJP of conspiring to topple his government and pressurising the Governor. "I called the Governor today and again requested for assembly session. Our MLAs are holed up under BJP's watch, they are trying to reach us to us. BJP is conspiring all this as they did it in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. They are using ED, CBI, and other agencies."

Gehlot added: "We all are heading towards Raj Bhavan, we will make a request to the Governor. It is Governor's constitutional position. Please listen to your conscience and then make a decision without any external pressure. If not, it is possible the people of the state will come out to gherao the Raj Bhavan, then it is not our responsibility."

Rajasthan HC makes Centre a party

Earlier in the day, in a big relief to former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs, Rajasthan High Court said that the status quo will be maintained in the disqualification notice i.e no action will be taken against the MLAs till the SC hearing is completed. Moreover, it has made the Centre a party to the proceedings. The Ministry of Law and Justice has been impleaded in the case. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent the Centre in the court.

Earlier on Tuesday, a two-judge bench of the Rajasthan HC comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta reserved the order on the plea filed by Pilot and his supporting Congress MLAs challenging the disqualification notice issued to them by the Assembly Speaker.

The disqualification notice was challenged on the grounds that the Assembly is not in session and that the MLAs had not indulged in anti-party activities. While the petitioners were represented by senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi, Congress RS MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for the Speaker.

