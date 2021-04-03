Ashok Gehlot Accuses BJP Of Misusing Central Agencies For Political Interests

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Friday, April 2, accused BJP of misusing central agencies for its political interest and toppling governments in states. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote, “Misusing ED, CBI & IT for their political interests during attempts of toppling governments and at times of elections has become BJP's modus Operandi. We all know using this method, the BJP has brought a large number of TMC leaders to its party in West Bengal”. In another tweet, he said that investigation should be done for the Assam EVM controversy. The tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read, “In the Assam EVM case, the Election Commission should take seriously the petition filed by the former Law Minister Mr. Ashwini Kumar on behalf of the Congress. Already, there is a controversy about EVMs, in such a situation the Election Commission should have taken extra vigilance which was not seen here. It should be investigated”.

Gehlot slams BJP

Earlier, Gehlot joined the Aam Aadmi Party in slamming the Centre over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Chief Minister opined that the bill has been passed by the Modi government to curtail the rights of the Delhi government, and in all its means is 'the murder of democracy'. Supporting his point with facts, he wrote," Earlier, the Supreme Court has also clearly ruled that the elected government is the real head of Delhi”.

Claiming that the PM-Modi-led government is trying to run the country on fascist grounds, he stressed, "Electoral malpractices, horse-trading of elected MLAs, and when failing in both, it resorts to passing such a dictatorial bill on the strength of its majority in Parliament. This is how the Modi govt rules”. Reflecting on the happening in the present, he went on to assert," The Modi govt can abolish the powers of the state govt by bringing such laws if BJP loses the election in any state in the future." Putting forth his points, he demanded that the legislation be opposed at the national level by rising above the party line.

He did not stop there, and in order to strengthen his argument, went on to remind how the saffron was opposed to the passing of the bill when in opposition. Elaborating on the same, he wrote, "BJP used to demand more rights by giving full statehood status to Delhi, but now they have brought such a law. The Prime Minister advocates cooperative federalism but in reality, the NDA govt is imposing decisions on state governments by enacting such laws”.

(Image Credits: PTI)