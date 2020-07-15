Gehlot Alleges Pilot Involved With BJP In Horse-trading, Says 'Congress Was Soft On Him'

Reiterating BJP's involvement in horsetrading, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, insisted that the Congress was 'soft' on rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs supporting him, while addressing reporters in Jaipur. Furthermore, Gehlot refuted allegations of 'Congress not supporting youngsters' saying that he, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi always believed that the future belonged to the youth. Accusing Pilot and his MLAs of horse-trading, Gehlot said just because Pilot had a refined personality, he could not 'stab' Gehlot.

Gehlot: 'Congress was soft on Pilot'

"We - Myself, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi love the new generation - tomorrow is theirs only. But what will happen if the younger generation itself takes part in horse-trading? Just speaking good English and having a good personality is not everything - Gold knives are not meant to be stabbed with," he said.

Gehlot: 'BJP killing democracy'

Slamming the BJP for undermining democracy, he alleged that MLAs were offered Rs 20 crores to switch from Congress to BJP, adding that Pilot's rebellion amounted to defection. Moreover, he said that the current situation of holing up MLAs at Delhi by Pilot would have happened during the Rajya Sabha polls itself, if the Congress did not lock up their MLAs in hotels for 20 days. He added that

"We were soft on him; had we been strict such a situation would not have arisen. Our few friends got trapped in BJP and went to become over-ambitious by attempting horsetrading. What he did amount for defection by lobbying with BJP for a money deal. Agents were offering Rs 20 crores to our MLAs, but they denied. We have proof," he said adding, " During Rajya Sabha polls Manesar (resort politics) was going to happen, so we had to keep our MLAs inside for 20 days! We don't get pleasure in doing this".

Sachin Pilot: 'I am not joining BJP'

Contrary to Gehlot's allegations against Pilot, the ex-Deputy CM himself has maintained that he will not be joining BJP and is mulling his legal options against the charges levelled on him and his supporters. The Congress has sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, state party chief, and 2 cabinet ministers, issuing all 19 MLAs notice for skipping the CLP meet. If Pilot and his supporting MLAs do not respond within 2 days, it will amount them withdrawing their membership from CLP and the Rajasthan assembly speaker is also ready to serve disqualification notices to the MLAs.

Rajasthan tussle

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. While Gehlot has submitted a letter of support from over 104 MLAs, all attempts to woo back Pilot via phone calls by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, Chidambaram, Avinash Pande failed. BJP, on the other hand, has hinted that it would welcome Pilot into its folds but is not pushing for a floor test claiming that Gehlot government would itself be reduced to a minority.

Rajasthan Assembly numbers

The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot camp (88), Pilot camp (19). Congress also enjoys the support of BTP (2), CPM (2), RLD (1), and Independent (12) - Of these BTP has withdrawn its support to Congress and several Independent MLAs support Pilot. BJP currently has 72 MLAs, with the support of RLP (3) and one Independent MLA in the house of 22 members.