'Modi-Shah Hijacked BJP, NDA Govt': Gehlot Retaliates To HM's 'emergency Mindset' Remark

Ashok Gehlot said, "only Congress under the leadership of HCP Soniaji and Rahulji have the courage and strength to take on the tyranny of the current regime".

Since Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on 45 years of national emergency of 1975 did not gone down well with the Congress party, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in retaliation has said that Shah along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "highjacked the BJP and NDA government with no breather for other leaders". He also added that "they are not fit to question democratic values of Congress Party and Congress Working Committee".

In a series of tweets, the Rajasthan chief minister lambasted the BJP leadership and asserted that they have "dismantled the democratic, ethnic and social fabric" of the country. "It is the Congress party which has built, protected and nourished the democracy of this nation," he affirmed.

Gehlot even went on to add that "only Congress under the leadership of HCP Soniaji and Rahulji have the courage and strength to take on the tyranny of the current regime."

Speaking of the BJP government, he said that apart from three or four ministers, people do not know who all are there in PM Modi's cabinet. His strong reaction comes in response to Amit Shah's tweets on Emergency and the issue of Congress party's spokesperson Sanjay Jha being sacked for voicing opposing views in a media article. However, Gehlot conveniently chose to avoid the subject of national emergency of 1975, nor did he speak on the subject of removal of Sanjay Jha as party spokesperson.

Amit Shah's tweets are as follows:

1975 Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the wee hours of June 26, 1975, announced a nationwide Emergency. Announcing it from AIR's studio, she said that President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed had proclaimed Emergency citing internal disturbance and 'there is nothing to panic.' As the Emergency kicked in, Delhi went into darkness due to power cut, to stop newspapers from printing. Massive arrests followed in the next 21 months. Fundamental rights and civil rights were curbed and many if those who Opposed Congress' high handedness, brutal repression were incarcerated under the aegis of Sanjay Gandhi, including many current BJP leaders as well.

