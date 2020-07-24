Ashok Gehlot & MLAs Refuse To Budge Till Assembly Called; ED Reveals SOG-Fairmont Links

After the Rajasthan High Court ordered to maintain the status quo in the state, CM Ashok Gehlot and his supporting MLAs on Friday, 'gheraoed' the Raj Bhawan, refusing to vacate from there till Governor Kalraj Mishra allows to call an Assembly session. Mishra has maintained that he cannot permit calling an Assembly session yet as the matter is sub judicial. He has conveyed to Gehlot who met him in his office that he is seeking legal opinion on it.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Gehlot's MLAs 'gherao' Raj Bhawan; CM meets Governor

ED probes into Fairmont Hotel

Sources state that Fairmont Hotel - where Gehlot's MLAs have been holed up - is promoted by SOG head Anil Paliwal's wife - Sarika Paliwal and others in association with Trident Hotel which allegedly owns Fairmont Hotel. Moreover, dossiers accessed by ED show a Rs 90 crore transaction between Fairmont Hotel stakeholder Ratan Kant Sharma and Sarika Paliwal. Sharma is currently under the ED & I-T scanner for alleged tax evasion and Benami transactions. The ED has already raided several aides of CM Ashok Gehlot - including his brother Agrasen Gehlot in connection with an alleged scam in exporting fertilisers.

CM Gehlot insists Governor convene assembly session on July 27; Guv seeking legal opinion

Rajasthan HC orders status quo, Gehlot threatens Guv

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan High Court has said that the status quo will be maintained in the disqualification notice i.e no action will be taken against the MLAs till the SC hearing is completed. Moreover, it has made the Centre a party to the proceedings. The Supreme Court is set to hear the Speaker's plea challenging the HC's decision on Monday.

Meanwhile, pressuring the Governor to convene the Assembly, Gehlot said, "We all are heading towards Raj Bhavan, we will make a request to the Governor. Please listen to your conscience and then make a decision without any external pressure. If not, it is possible the people of the state will come out to gherao the Raj Bhavan, then it is not our responsibility". BJP has slammed this coercive move by Congress, terming it 'goondagardi'.

Rajasthan HC impleads Centre in Pilot's plea; orders status quo on Speaker's action

Rajasthan tussle

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Pilot has submitted a letter of 104 MLAs' support, the Congress also issued disqualification notices Pilot & his 18 MLAs from the Assembly. Moreover, the Rajasthan SOG has arrested 3 people in connection to the 'leaked tapes' of MLAs discussing money transaction with BJP leaders, filed an FIR naming BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat, Pilot camp MLAs- Vishvendra Singh, Bhanwar Lal and is hunting for Pilot camp MLAs to collect voice samples for the same.

