Almost a week after Hindu monk Kalicharan Maharaj abused Mahatma Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday, questioned PM Modi's silence on the issue. Speaking to reporters in Jaipur, Gehlot said that while one hand. PM has accepted Gandhi, he has not condemned those insulting the Father of the Nation. Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh wondered why BJP and PM were silent on the issue, terming them 'Godsewadi'.

"PM Modi should condemn the incident (of hate speech) at Dharm Sansad in Raipur. On one hand, you are accepting Gandhi and on the other, you are not saying anything when derogatory words are used against Gandhi," said Gehlot. Echoing similar sentiments, Sanjay Singh tweeted, "I was wondering why Modi ji or any BJP leader did not speak even a word of criticism against those who abused Bapu? Then I remembered BJP and its leaders are Godsewadi".

Kalicharan Maharaj arrested & sent to 14-day custody

On Friday, a Raipur Magistrate court remanded Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj who made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi to judicial custody till January 13. Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested by the Chhattisgarh police from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, four days after an FIR was registered under IPC Sections 505(2) and 294 against him. During the investigation and on the basis of evidence, sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B) were also included.

Post Kalicharan's arrest a war of words broke out between the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The MP Home Minister stated that Chhattisgarh's Congress govt has violated the interstate protocols by arresting Kalicharan Maharaj without prior information. In retaliation, the Chattisgarh CM asked why MP was unhappy with the arrest of "someone who spoke against the Father of the Nation- Mahatma Gandhi". Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said the state police will take custody of Kalicharan Maharaj as he also faces an FIR for hate speech he allegedly delivered on 19 December at the Shivpratap Din programme in Pune.

Dharam Sansad in Raipur abuses Gandhi

In the Dharam Sansad in Raipur, Akola-based Kalicharan Maharaj claimed that Muslims captured Pakistan and Bangladesh via politics and were aided by Gandhi. Thanking Godse, Kalicharan blames the administration for being mere puppets (of the Muslims). He also stated that Hindus were not prepared to do riots as police were slaves of the administration, govts, politicians.