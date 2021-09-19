Ashok Gehlot Asks Capt Amarinder To 'keep Party's Interest' In Mind And Continue Working

Amid the political developments in Punjab, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has now requested his Congress colleague and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to take steps without harming the party. The CM asked Captain Amarinder to "continue working keeping the interest of the party above all else." Gehlot has hinted that he was unhappy with Punjab's political developments and has asked the Congress party's high command to take the matter more seriously.

“I hope that Captain Amarinder Singh ji will not take any such step which will harm the Congress party. Captain Sahib himself said that the party had kept him as Chief Minister for nine and a half years. He has served the people of Punjab by working to the best of his ability,” Ashok Gehlot tweeted amid the controversial quitting of Captain Amarinder Singh from the Punjab CM post. The Rajasthan CM went on to direct some comments on party president Sonia Gandhi as well.

“The high command sometimes has to take decisions in the interest of the party on the basis of the feedback received from the legislators and the general public. I also personally believe that the Congress President chooses the Chief Minister only after taking out the displeasure of many leaders who are in the race to become the Chief Minister,” Gehlot said. Having gone through a similar experience in the past, the Rajasthan CM went on to add that the leaders sometimes ‘get angry’ with decisions.

Gehlot went on to say that the party members must all work with the interest of the nation and the Congress party instead of their own. “Captain Saheb is a respected leader of the party and I hope that he will continue to work keeping the interests of the party ahead,” Gehlot said in his tweet. A similar Punjab-like situation was earlier observed in Rajasthan when CM Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot were involved in a political conflict following the announcement of the 2018 Assembly polls results.

Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab's CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, submitted his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Speaking to the media Amarinder Singh had said, "They called the MLAs to Delhi twice and are now convening Congress Legislative Party meeting here in Chandigarh today. This makes me feel that they have an element of doubt on me, that I wasn't able to run the government." In an interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain said, "If you ask me what I am going to do, I won't be able to tell you but I will consult my friends in politics and come up with a decision soon". Navjot Singh Sidhu is actively being placed in the run for the post.

