HUGE: Ashok Gehlot Attacks Jyotiraditya Scindia Amid Tiff With Sachin Pilot In Rajasthan

With senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia poised to join BJP after formally quitting from Congress, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, attacked Scindia saying that joining the saffron party at the time of national crisis is 'self-indulgent' political ambitions. Slamming the BJP for allegedly ruining the economy, democratic institutions, social fabric, and the judiciary, Gehlot said that Scindia had betrayed the trust of people and the ideology. Gehlot is also facing rebellion back home as his Deputy CM Sachin Pilot has disagreed to allegedly nominate a member from the influential diamond merchants - Arora family, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls where 55 seats are up for grabs - Rajasthan included.

Hammerblow: 19 Congress Madhya Pradesh MLAs tender resignations after Scindia quits party

Gehlot slams Scindia's BJP jump

Joining hands with BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leaders self-indulgent political ambitions. Especially when the BJP ruining the economy, democratic institutions, social fabric and as well the Judiciary.

1/2 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 10, 2020

It's Official! Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress; Read his letter to Sonia Gandhi

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 20 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days. Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath.

Scindia's aunt Yashodhara Raje played a major role in resignation decision: Sources

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - Surendra Singh Shera, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana when they were flown to Bengaluru. While two of them have returned to Kamal Nath's folds, 18 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Scindia flew to Bengaluru on Monday. Though Kamal Nath dissolved his cabinet, making 20 ministers resign on Monday night at an apparent cabinet rejig attempt, it failed and all 6 rebel cabinet ministers have been expelled.

MP effect? CM Gehlot rushes to Delhi after tiff with Sachin Pilot as Scindia's MLAs rebel

MP Assembly current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 94 MLAs. The resignation of 20 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 104. 6 MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources.