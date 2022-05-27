Ashok Gehlot Attempts Face-saver As Minister Asks To Be Removed; 'Chandna Might Be Tense'

Attempting a face-saver after Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna asked to be relieved of his post, CM Ashok Gehlot claimed that the former said this under work pressure. A two-time MLA from the Hindoli seat, Chandna holds Independent Charge of Sports & Youth Affairs and Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship besides serving as the Minister of State for DIPR, Disaster Management & Relief, Administrative Reforms & Coordination Dept, Statistics and Policy Planning. In a sensational charge, he accused senior bureaucrat Kuldeep Ranka of indirectly controlling all his Ministries.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ashok Chandna said, "I request the honourable chief minister to relieve me of this dishonourable ministerial post and give the charge of all my departments to Shri Kuldeep Ranka Ji. He is anyway the Minister of all the departments". Presently, Ranka is serving as the Principal Secretary to Gehlot.

Commenting on this, the Rajasthan CM said, "Chandna had done a programme in the stadium earlier. It was a very big programme pertaining to sports. Now, another big programme is coming up. For the first time in Rajasthan's history, the campaign as per my Budget announcement will create history. Nearly more than 30 lakh people will play in their villages whether it is Kabaddi, Volleyball or Kho-Kho. He might have come under tension owing to this big responsibility and made this comment. It shouldn't be taken seriously. I haven't talked to him yet."

BJP flays Rajasthan government

Taking a swipe at Congress over Chandna's resignation offer, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia contended that the party's electoral prospects are bleak in the 2023 Assembly polls. In a video message, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla highlighted that the Sonia Gandhi-led party was witnessing internal rifts in multiple states including Gujarat, Karnataka and Rajasthan. Referring to the growing disenchantment among Congress MLAs and Ministers, he claimed that the confidence of the people in the state government was diminishing.

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla remarked, "In Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot is running such a government with his favourite officers that Ministers are also not heard. Last week, another MLA Ganesh Ghoghra resigned due to the same reason. Before this, there was a long phase of Gehlot vs Pilot. The government had slapped a sedition case against its own MLAs. They also did phone tapping."