Ashok Gehlot Bats For Rahul Gandhi As Congress President; BJP Says 'only Parivar Matters'

As the Congress prepares to appoint a new party president by mid-September, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Monday, backed Rahul Gandhi for the top position. Gandhi resigned as Congress president in 2019 after his party suffered a massive defeat in the general elections.

Addresing the media during the Rajasthan Congress Working Committee meeting in Jaipur, Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, said, “If Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president, it will be a disappointment for the Congressmen across the country. He should understand the sentiments of Congress workers and accept this post.” The Rajasthan Chief Minister claimed that there is an opinion within the party backing the Gandhi scion to take over the party president's role.

“The unanimous opinion is in support of his (Rahul Gandhi) becoming the president. So, I think he should accept it. It is not about Gandhi or the non-Gandhi family. It is the work of the organisation and no one is becoming a Prime Minister,” Ashok Gehlot said.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, Ashok Gehlot said, “In the last 32 years, no person from the Gandhi family became the Prime Minister, Union Minister, or Chief Minister. Then why our PM Modi is afraid of this family? Why does Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have to say that nothing happened in 75 years in the country? Why is everyone attacking Congress?”

“Because the DNA of the Congress party and the country is the same before Independence and after Independence. Congress is the party that takes all religions and classes along,” Rajasthan CM Gehlot added.

'In Congress only parivaar matters, not performance': BJP

Following the Rajasthan Chief Minister's comment backing the Gandhi scion to take on the role of the party president, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a jibe at the party, saying only 'parivaar (family)' matters in the Congress and not performance.

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "In the Congress party, it is only the parivaar that matters, not performance. And because it is parivaar above performance, the man who's lost 30 elections on the trot, who has taken Congress down, who has lost the seat in Amethi, is still being picked as the next president of the Congress."

"In the Congress party, the topmost position is reserved for only one family and therefore if you see...whoever spoke about internal accountability, democracy, meritocracy in the Congress party was shown the way out. Because internal accountability, democracy, and meritocracy has no place in the Congress. Therefore Ashok Gehlot is only espousing what is the common darbari culture in the Congress party," he added.

'We will win the next Assembly elections, 2024 LS polls': Gehlot

Meanwhile, exuding confidence about winning the state Assembly election, which is slated to take place next year, Gehlot said, “We will win the next Assembly elections, and then the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This time it is not an easy game for PM Modi. The way Nitish Kumar has given a blow to the BJP in Bihar and the Congress has cornered the Central government through protests led by Rahul Gandhi on the issue of inflation and unemployment, the Modi government has been shaken.”

Ashok Gehlot discussed the preparations for ‘Halla Bol Maharally’ which will be organised at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on September 4 by the All India Congress Committee against the rising inflation and unemployment in the country.