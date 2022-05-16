Ashok Gehlot Blames BJP For Clashes In Rajasthan; Says Issue Addressed In Chintan Shivir

Continuing his tirade against the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Sunday, May 15, alleged that the situation in India is bad due to the frequently reported riots incited by the BJP. Gehlot further added that the involvement of the BJP and RSS in communal politics was discussed during the grand old party's Chintan Shivir session.

Speaking to reporters in Udaipur, Rajasthan CM Gehlot said, "The situation in India is very bad. Riots are happening at many places during religious processions."

Ashok Gehlot blames BJP for violence in Rajasthan

Alleging that the main accused in the Karauli violence is a BJP member, Gehlot stated that BJP and RSS are involved in many incidents where riots transpired. He further claimed that the BJP incited violence in Jodhpur as well.

On April 2, communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly endured stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between two groups.

Whereas in Jodhpur, after Bhagwa (saffron) flag was replaced with an Islamic flag on the statue of Freedom Fighter Balmukund Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection, communal tension ensued on May 2. The mob also pasted tape on the face of the statue. Batons and tear gas were used by the Police to disperse the crowd. Following communal violence on Monday, fresh clashes took place in Jodhpur on Tuesday, May 3. The clashes erupted between Jodhpur Police and members of the Muslim community following Eid prayers.

Ashok Gehlot on Chintan Shivir

Reiterating his statement over BJP that playing communal politics, the Rajasthan CM said, "We discussed all these problems during Chintan Shivir".

On Sunday, Congress adopted three broad themes, connect with the people, agitate on the streets, and usher in organisational reforms were figured in the Udaipur Declaration. This came following three days of brainstorming at the Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir to be battle-ready for the next round of Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Speaking of the Chintan Shivir, Gehlot said, "Very revolutionary decisions have been taken in Chintan Shivir. The atmosphere that we saw was of all the delegates, people from all over the country had come and everyone spoke at a leisurely pace, concluded, a report was made and an announcement has been made in the name of Udaipur Declaration".

(Image: PTI)