Ashok Gehlot Blames PM Modi On Ram Navami Violence, Urges Him To Address The Nation

With communal clashes marring Ram Navami celebrations across India, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding him responsible for the incidents of violence. Speaking to reporters, Gehlot urged PM Modi to address the nation and assure that the culprits of the violence with not be spared. He claimed that violence was taking place, in the absence of such a statement from the PM.

"On Ram Navami, violence erupted in some states. We talk about Maryada Purushottam Ram and violence is breaking out on his Jayanti. You can imagine the direction in which the country is heading. PM should address the nation that whoever incites violence will not be spared," said Ashok Gehlot.

"The nation wants to listen to the PM say that violence will not be tolerated at any cost. In the absence of such a statement, violence is breaking out at places," he added.

Notably, the Rajasthan CM had also blamed the Centre for violence in Karauli, accusing the BJP of creating 'Hindu-Muslim issues'. He stated, "PM should come forward and condemn the violence, irrespective of who's responsible for it".

Ram Navami violence reported across India

Incidents of communal clashes were reported across four states - Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh - on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday. In Gujarat, one person was killed and another was injured in a communal clash in Khambhat city, while Himmatnagar city also witnessed violence between members of two communities during a similar event.

In Madhya Pradesh, stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Khargone, triggering incidents of arson, wherein vehicles were set on fire. The incident prompted authorities to clamp curfew in three affected areas and impose section 144 in the entire city and police resorted to tear gas firing to disperse assailants.

On the other hand, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that participants of a Ram Navami procession were thrashed by police in Howrah. Communal violence also erupted in Jharkhand's Lohardaga after stones were pelted at a Ram Navami procession in Hirahi village under Sadar police station limits.

In the national capital, two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Kaveri Hostel on Sunday, allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food. At least 6 students were injured in the violence, however, the two groups claimed that over 60 students were injured from both sides. The ABVP has accused 'Left' students of trying to disrupt Ram Navami pooja.